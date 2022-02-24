Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Power “stronger and fitter” ahead of 2022 IndyCar season

Penske driver Will Power says he’s optimistic for the 2022 IndyCar season not only because he believes the team and Chevrolet have improved, but due to his own fitness improvements.

David Malsher-Lopez
The 2014 IndyCar champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner had a disappointing 2021 campaign to end the season ninth, his lowest finish since joining Roger Penske's outfit full-time for 2010.

But the Australian, who turns 41 two days after this weekend's season-opener in St. Petersburg, says he's in confident mood for the new campaign as Penske slims down from four to three cars following Simon Pagenaud's departure for Meyer-Shank Racing.

Power, whose current Penske contract takes him through to the end of the 2023 season, said: “I have to say I feel like I'm fitter than I was last year,” and explained this was down to a “slightly different” workout regime.

“Obviously the science is changing all the time and there's new ways, better ways, more efficient ways to work out,” he elaborated.

“Definitely stronger and fitter than I have been. I wouldn't say ‘ever’ – I've been pretty high at some times – but right there.

“I'm stronger for sure and just as fit.”

Power emerged fourth fastest of the 17 drivers present for testing at Sebring on Monday last week and was second-fastest of the Chevrolet contingent behind team-mate Josef Newgarden.

Some have questioned whether the times are truly representative, but Power stated that “the team has found some pretty good stuff and so has Chevy”.

He added: “We have definitely improved our engine on the drivability side, there's no question. We certainly have more tools at our disposal in that respect.”

Power believes both he and Team Penske have made progress over the winter

For the last three years Power’s wins have not come until the second half of the season, so he is eager to get out of the blocks quickly on a circuit where he has nine pole positions, but hasn't won since 2014.

“Very focused on the beginning of the season,” he said.

“For whatever reason we have struggled early in the season. Not last year [when he finished second in the Barber season-opener], I guess we had a couple of good results early on and then it wasn't that special.

“But, we've looked at every reason why that is.

“I feel like I've got a very good crew. I've got all the stuff, all the tools available to start really strong, and be a contender from the beginning.”

Power explained that conquering the opening round of a season shifts a driver’s mental approach to subsequent races.

“You're way more focused because you're leading the championship and you're focused on not making a mistake instead of focused on trying to win,” he said.

“I think that's some of the psychology behind it, is that you're not trying to claw back. You set a pretty good base, boom, you've got big points and you adjust, nicely maintaining those points instead of desperately trying to claw back to get back in the game.”

