Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory Next / McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium

Will Power says his IndyCar Mid-Ohio recovery drive from a disastrous qualifying and first lap spin is the kind of performance that “makes you want to keep going for a long time”.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium

With a potential pole-winning car Power had his fastest two laps deleted in qualifying, after impeding Helio Castronevess when the team failed to warn him of the rapid approach of his former team-mate. That relegated the #12 Verizon Team Penske-Chevrolet to 21st on the grid.

A spin on the opening lap was a result of trying to pass – then avoid contact with –Takuma Sato in 19th at Turn 9.

Having dropped to the back of the 27-car field, Power climbed to 23rd by Lap 9 when he made a not-much-to-lose first stop under caution, and then proceeded to climb to a legitimate 18th before the first round of stops commenced on Lap 23.

He would have gone longer than the front- and most midfield runners thanks to the earlier splash of fuel on Lap 9 but in anticipation of a full-course yellow that flew on Lap 31, the team chose to pit him, and he would emerge in 12th.

A Lap 39 restart saw him pass David Malukas and Simon Pagenaud on consecutive laps, then Alex Rossi and the mechanically faltering Pato O'Ward on consecutive laps. The second on-strategy stop saw the #12 crew get him out ahead of both Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson, and on the final restart, Power took advantage of his fresh alternate-compound Firestone to zap past Rinus VeeKay to claim third. He then looked after his reds over the last stint, rather than wear them out trying to pass runner-up Alex Palou.

“The enjoyment of a skill is executing it the best you possibly can," said Power.

"I enjoy it a lot. I enjoy qualifying, putting it all together over a whole race weekend. When you have a day like that, it makes you want to keep going for a long time.”

Describing the start of the race, Power said that he “went up the inside [of Sato], everyone was very choked up and just got someone's back wheel, trying not to take them out.

“I spun, kept it running and had passed a few cars then and then pitted, went to the back, and then yeah, just started passing cars. Good pit stop sequence.

“The yellows hurt us actually for the sequences, but helped us for restarts: we had some good restarts, definitely gained positions.

“Solid – another great day, good strategy, and yeah, keeping ourselves right in the points game.”

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Power’s seventh top-four finish in nine races which includes victory in Detroit, leaves him second in the championship, but now only 20 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing’s Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Power agreed he had the quickest car of the weekend and that he was left wondering what might have been if he’d started at or near the front.

“I definitely feel like we had the fastest car because in the second practice I had left three tenths on the table. I was up three tenths and the throttle broke, and then obviously in qualifying we had our issue.

“We had the fastest car and it really hurts to give up a chance at a pole or potentially a win, but to get back to third, you're not [going to be] looking back on those days saying that's why we lost a championship.”

Asked yet again about his altered mental approach, Power alluded to tackling the season as Palou had on his run to the IndyCar title in 2021.

“I'm not doing anything crazy different,” said the 2014 champion. “I'm just not having strange things happen like spark plugs and brakes not working and just weird things happening to me. I think we’ve had just a great year all around because we haven't had any mechanicals or anything like this.

“Yes, I did make a slight change in the off-season after watching him [nodding to Palou], and I'll tell you after I'm finished what it was that I've actually caught on to that's helped me a lot. After I'm done, you'll understand.”

shares
comments
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory
Previous article

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory
Next article

McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run

McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Will Power More
Will Power
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

Friday favourite: How Champ Car's final hurrah captured one IndyCar star's heart
IndyCar

Friday favourite: How Champ Car's final hurrah captured one IndyCar star's heart

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity Plus
IndyCar

How a British powerhouse became an IndyCar oddity

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou and Rosenqvist in first practice

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin says "having the belief" was key to ending barren IndyCar run

Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium
IndyCar IndyCar

Power proud of IndyCar recovery drive to Mid-Ohio podium

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: McLaughlin holds off Palou for victory

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: O’Ward takes pole, bad day for Power, Newgarden

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.