Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead Next / Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title
IndyCar / Portland News

Power asked for team orders to help IndyCar title bid in Portland

Will Power admits he asked Team Penske to move team-mate Scott McLaughlin aside to take the Portland win to aid his IndyCar championship quest.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Power asked for team orders to help IndyCar title bid in Portland

After finishing runner-up in Portland, Power heads to next week’s season finale at Laguna Seca with a 20-point lead over team-mate Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon, with race winner McLaughlin still in the hunt, albeit 41 points adrift.

After following McLaughlin to the chequered flag, while title rival Dixon recovered from 16th to third, the 2014 IndyCar champion revealed that he was calling his Penske team to deploy team orders.  

 “Absolutely. I was on the radio asking for [team orders]," said Power.

He later added: “Yeah, 10, 11 points would be great; I think we’d go in there pretty confident that we could get it done; 20, it's still a big fight.” However, Power conceded, too, “I get it from the standpoint that Scott is in [the title race]. I've been there, and you don't want to give up a win.”

Although the situation is muddied by bonus points – one point for pole, one point for leading a lap, two points for leading the most laps – 20 points covers the gap from first to fifth in IndyCar’s 50-40-35-32-30 scoring system. A tie-breaker between Power and Newgarden would go in favour of the latter, who has scored five wins to Power’s one.

Although McLaughlin’s win ensures that, while fifth in the points standings, he retains an outside chance of clinching the title, Power said that in Laguna Seca he will likely be asked by the team to help out in the battle against Ganassi.

“I think that he is definitely in a position that he will just have to help, simply,” said Power. “I don't think there will be any question about it.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

For his part, McLaughlin, denied it would have been hard to cede the lead to Power, commenting “Everyone knew that I would have been the true winner”.

He also said that he is prepared to help either of his teammates at Laguna Seca.

“I didn't know [Will] was asking for team orders, a switch or whatever,” he said, “but I can't control that. I just drove my race, and I'm a team player. I'll do whatever I need to do.

“But for me I think the best thing we could do was win the race, either car. I think that's exactly what happened…

“I think it's all circumstantial. I'm a Penske driver, I fit the mold, and if I need to do what I need to do, I am a full team player. Yeah, ideally, I would love to just go, but for me I need to pole and race win and have some fun. If things happen, yeah, I'm ready to do what I need to do for the team.”

However, Dixon was bemused by Penske’s lack of team orders just ahead of him, stating: “I called it with 10 laps to go: ‘I'm surprised they haven't swapped yet.’”

And the six-time champion went on to say there would be no question marks in the Ganassi camp over team orders, now that his team-mate Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson was now 39 points off top spot, and 2021 champion Alex Palou is out of contention.

Asked what expectations Ganassi might have of his team-mates, Dixon commented: “Honestly, try to help if you can. I've been involved in quite a few of these, and it never really comes into play, or at least it hasn't as much as you would think it would.

“[But] situations like today with the #3 [McLaughlin] and the #12 [Power], I thought that would have been a no-brainer. We'll have to see where it lies. We always work as a team to achieve the best, and if we can help [any] of our team-mates, we definitely will.”

shares
comments
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead
Previous article

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead
Next article

Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title

Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title Portland
IndyCar

Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead Portland
IndyCar

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Team Penske More
Team Penske
IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin takes pole, Ganassi contenders struggle Portland
IndyCar

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin takes pole, Ganassi contenders struggle

IndyCar title contender Newgarden gets Portland grid penalty Portland
IndyCar

IndyCar title contender Newgarden gets Portland grid penalty

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Sebring II Plus
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon refusing to give up on record equalling seventh IndyCar title

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon has pledged to give his all in IndyCar’s championship finale at Laguna Seca as he chases his record-equaling seventh title.

Power asked for team orders to help IndyCar title bid in Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Power asked for team orders to help IndyCar title bid in Portland

Will Power admits he asked Team Penske to move team-mate Scott McLaughlin aside to take the Portland win to aid his IndyCar championship quest.

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin wins, Power stretches points lead

Scott McLaughlin kept himself in the IndyCar title race after scoring a dominant victory at Portland International Raceway, finishing ahead of Penske team-mate and points leader Will Power.

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin takes pole, Ganassi contenders struggle
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Portland: McLaughlin takes pole, Ganassi contenders struggle

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin took his third pole position of the 2022 IndyCar season at Portland, leading title challenging team-mates Josef Newgarden and Will Power in qualifying.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.