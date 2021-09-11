Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Portland Qualifying report

Portland IndyCar: Palou takes maiden pole as all Penske drivers struggle

Alex Palou beat Alexander Rossi to score his first-ever IndyCar pole position in a qualifying when all four Penske drivers failed to progress out of Q1.

In the fast six pole position shootout, Chip Ganassi Racing's Palou laid down a 58.7701s lap around the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway to beat Rossi for Andretti Autosport by a mere 0.0872s to claim his first pole as an IndyCar driver.

Palou’s six-time IndyCar championship-winning team-mate Scott Dixon was a mere 0.01s further adrift in third, having earlier progress through Q2 just 0.05s off timesheet-topper Palou, while Dixon’s former team-mate Felix Rosenqvist claimed fourth place for Arrow McLaren SP as the fastest of the Chevrolet runners.

Graham Rahal achieved his best qualifying result of the season with fifth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, as Colton Herta, polesitter here in 2019, took the brave gamble to try and take pole using the primary tyres but came off half a second short to take sixth place.

In the Q2 session to decide the top six contenders, Palou topped the session from Dixon, shaving a tenth off every time they went out, but the big surprise was Graham Rahal usurping Colton Herta at the last minute to grab third.

Rosenqvist knocked his Arrow McLaren SP team-mate Pato O’Ward in Q2 by a mere 0.0058s to make it into the top six meaning he'll start form seventh place. With Palou taking pole, O’Ward’s slender points lead has been trimmed to nine points ahead of Sunday’s race.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ed Jones of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan was eighth, a sliver ahead of impressive fellow former Indy Lights champion Oliver Askew in the second Rahal Letterman Lanigan car.

Marcus Ericsson was 10th for Ganassi, ahead of Max Chilton’s Carlin and Sebastien Bourdais in the AJ Foyt Racing car.

In both Q1 sessions the biggest dropouts were the Team Penske drivers with Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud all eliminated in the Group 2 running.

Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) and Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) also failed to make it through in Group 2 but both will receive six-place grid penalties for early engine changes.

In Group 1 of Q1, Romain Grosjean missed out for Dale Coyne Racing, as did James Hinchcliffe and the final Penske runner Scott McLaughlin.

However, McLaughlin felt he had been impeded by Grosjean, and race control duly agreed which resulted in the deletion of the Frenchman’s best time, dumping him to 11th in the 13-car segment, behind his Penske-mounted rookie rival.

Helio Castroneves, second fastest in practice, could not reproduce that pace and also dropped out in Q1 Group 1 less than a tenth ahead of IndyCar debutant Callum Ilott in the Juncos Hollinger car – with the Ferrari Formula 1 test driver was only 0.69s off Ericsson’s pacesetting time in the session.

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay didn’t even turn a lap due to an unspecified mechanical issue that has prompted the squad to change his engine.

IndyCar Portland - Qualifying Results

Fast Six

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 58.770  
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 3 58.857 0.087
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 58.867 0.097
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 3 58.950 0.180
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 59.006 0.236
6 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 4 59.279 0.509
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.769  
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.820 0.050
3 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 58.933 0.164
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 7 58.945 0.176
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 58.957 0.188
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 8 58.962 0.193
7 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 8 58.973 0.204
8 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 59.024 0.255
9 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.083 0.314
10 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.090 0.321
11 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 8 59.234 0.465
12 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.241 0.472
View full results

Q1 Group 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 8 58.691  
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.797 0.105
3 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 8 58.845 0.153
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.868 0.177
5 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 58.933 0.241
6 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 58.939 0.247
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 8 59.003 0.312
8 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.097 0.406
9 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 9 59.137 0.445
10 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 59.146 0.455
11 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 8 59.188 0.497
12 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.195 0.504
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 8 59.659 0.967
14 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 8 59.743 1.052
View full results

Q1 Group 1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 58.809  
2 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 58.936 0.127
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 8 59.017 0.208
4 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 8 59.073 0.264
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 59.196 0.386
6 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 8 59.214 0.404
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Dale Coyne Racing 8 59.223 0.413
8 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 8 59.253 0.444
9 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 8 59.356 0.546
10 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 8 59.419 0.609
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 7 59.500 0.691
12 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 8 59.712 0.902
13 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 0    
View full results
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Portland IndyCar: Palou tops practice as Ilott debuts Portland
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar: Palou tops practice as Ilott debuts

Ilott to drive for Juncos in all three remaining IndyCar rounds
IndyCar

Ilott to drive for Juncos in all three remaining IndyCar rounds

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus
IndyCar

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021

