IndyCar Laguna Seca
Pietro Fittipaldi joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has announced Pietro Fittipaldi for the 2024 IndyCar season.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Pietro Fittipaldi, Reserve Driver, Haas F1 Team

The 27-year-old, who is currently a reserve and test driver for Haas Formula 1 Team, will drive the team’s #30 Honda-powered entry.

Fittipaldi, the Brazilian-American grandson of two-time F1 world champion, 1989 IndyCar champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, returns to the series after having made nine starts in 2018 and 2021 for Dale Coyne Racing.

“I am extremely proud and honoured to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Fittipaldi said.

“With the experience I’ve gained over the last few years in F1 and other racing series, I am looking forward to the challenge of racing in IndyCar, one of the most competitive and versatile racing series in the world. I want to thank Mr. Rahal, Mr. Lanigan, and Mr. Letterman for the opportunity and their trust and confidence in me. I can’t wait to get started.”

Fittipaldi made six starts in IndyCar in 2018, earning a best start of 10th (Phoenix) and best finish of ninth (Portland). The plan to contest more IndyCar races was derailed after a mid-season crash during a World Endurance Championship round at Spa-Francorchamps, where he broke both of his legs.

In 2021, he split the season in the #51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware entry with Romain Grosjean, running three of the four oval races. He qualified 13th in his Indianapolis 500 debut and earned honours as the fastest rookie prior to finishing 25th in the race.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

“I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to have Pietro join RLL as the driver of the #30 car,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL.

“He has had previous experience in IndyCar in doing partial seasons with Dale Coyne Racing and impressively qualifying 13th at Indianapolis in 2021. I got to meet him then and since that time he has worked hard to become the reserve driver for Haas F1’s team.

"And from our discussions, I have been impressed with the maturity and experience that he will now bring to our programme. I look forward to seeing what he can do over a full season of IndyCar competition in 2024.”

Mike Lanigan, co-owner of RLL, added: “We are proud and excited to welcome Pietro to our team. The Fittipaldi family name has always been associated with winning and competitiveness in our sport. The legacy lives on with Pietro and we welcome the challenges in keeping the tradition alive.”

