All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Portland

O’Ward: Racing has taken a big step down with IndyCar hybrid

The Arrow McLaren driver delivered stern words over how the hybrid has impacted IndyCar racing

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward believes the hybrid unit introduced midway through the IndyCar season has impacted the series' racing product. 

The hybrid unit was a collaborative effort between IndyCar, Chevrolet and Honda, and paired the 2.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 internal combustion engine with an electrical low-voltage motor generator unit and a 320 kilojoules-per-lap energy storage system.

The first-of-its-kind unit operates at a maximum of 12,000rpm and allows the driver to deploy and harvest energy for up to an additional 60bhp and, when combined with push-to-pass on road courses and street circuits, the output combines to over 120bhp extra, bringing the total to more than 800hp.

There have been five races since the hybrid technology made its race weekend debut at Mid-Ohio in early July, in an event that was won by O’Ward. 

Giving his views on the unit after first practice in Portland, O'Ward said: “I would say even in Mid-Ohio, it's a simple system.

“You can push to pass. Instead of using the boost from the engine, it's using it from the battery pack.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

“I would say it hasn't been a massive change in terms of what we need to do in the car. Obviously there's more times we need to click this button. I think it's been more of a factor for the racing.

“I think the racing has taken a big step down just looking in Mid-Ohio [and] Toronto. People don't need to use their push to pass anymore to defend sometimes. That's ultimately just led to fewer fights on track. At least that's what I feel.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, who was third in the first session at Portland, added: “It's much like a push-to-pass system.

"If you didn't know any better, it's just more power at the push of your finger. It's not too complex.

Read Also:

“I would say it's more of a defence mechanism than an attack if I'm honest.

“For example at Gateway, whenever I felt like I had a bad exit from a corner, I would be able to save myself from being overtaken just by deploying all of my battery. That's almost a comforting thing with your racing.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Juncos Hollinger wants Grosjean to stay, but he has other 2025 IndyCar options
Next article Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

Top Comments

Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up

IndyCar
Portland
Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
IndyCar Portland: Power in control to close points gap to Palou

IndyCar Portland: Power in control to close points gap to Palou

IndyCar
Portland
IndyCar Portland: Power in control to close points gap to Palou
Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season

IndyCar
Portland
Portland pole boosts Ferrucci's chances at a seat in 2025 season
Patricio O'Ward
More from
Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren needs “more consistency” to challenge IndyCar’s powerhouses – Brown

Arrow McLaren needs “more consistency” to challenge IndyCar’s powerhouses – Brown

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren needs “more consistency” to challenge IndyCar’s powerhouses – Brown
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil

IndyCar
Brown blames Palou for Arrow McLaren’s “unfair” reputation of IndyCar driver turmoil
How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite

How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite
Arrow McLaren SP
More from
Arrow McLaren SP
Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity

IndyCar
Brown wants “better blend” of IndyCar quality vs quantity
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren IndyCar signing Lundgaard has “zero interest” in F1
Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash

Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash

IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren fumes over Toronto caution timing after scary crash

Latest news

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP riders insist championship is home for the “best” regardless of nationality
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star

WRC WRC
WRC selects finalists vying to be the next female rally star
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By James Newbold
The lasting legacy of Reynard’s IndyCar revolution
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe