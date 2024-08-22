All Series
IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger wants Grosjean to stay, but he has other 2025 IndyCar options

The former Formula 1 driver has given the IndyCar outfit its best-ever finish and a sense of stability that the team's been searching for

Joey Barnes Federico Faturos
Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) hopes Romain Grosjean will continue with the team in IndyCar for 2025, despite the ex-Formula 1 driver having other offers..

Grosjean joined JHR during the offseason, and through 13 races so far has managed to capture five top-10s - the most for JHR since becoming a full-time team in IndyCar in 2022.

Plus the Swiss-born Frenchman notched the team’s highest result this year, with a fourth-placed finish at Laguna Seca in June. 

“He is one of those people from whom one learns a lot,” team co-owner Ricardo Juncos told Autosport. “But, right now, we don't know if we will be able to continue with him or not. 

“He already has offers from other places. There are many drivers around, and there are some options - that are not many yet - with free seats for next year.”

Amid the drama surrounding JHR’s second seat (which led to a recent switch from Agustin Canapino to Conor Daly for the rest of the season), Juncos has been grateful for the stability and professionalism Grosjean provides. 

Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet pit stop

Romain Grosjean, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet pit stop

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“Grosjean is a driver who brings a lot, a lot of experience,” Juncos said.

“This year has really been very good to work with him. The truth is that he sets the bar high. He is simple, with a lot of personality. He puts it in black and white, as I like.

“He is very affectionate with people, especially with the mechanics. It is as if the team is not divided. 

“Beyond the fact that the results do not come sometimes, communication is very important and it is very important that the whole group understands what happened: if it was a tyre problem, if it was an engine problem, if it was a strategy problem, if it was the driver who made a mistake, if it was the car that did not work, or if the set-up was not right.”

Continuity is something Juncos would like to carry into 2025 - especially when it comes with Grosjean’s deep experience, which includes 179 F1 starts before he joined IndyCar in 2021.

“Yes, I think he is very happy with the team in general, with everything he says,” said Juncos. 

“I hope that we can somehow continue because I always believe that long-term programmes are the ones that will perform best, as long as one can continue.”

