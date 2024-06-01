All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Detroit

Newgarden signs multi-year extension to remain with Team Penske

Team Penske has announced a multi-year contract extension for two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden to remain with its squad beyond the 2024 season.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
#2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet and Roger Penske

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The timing of the deal comes less than a week after Newgarden captured his second consecutive victory in the Indianapolis 500, which gave legendary team owner Roger Penske 20 wins in IndyCar's blue ribband.

Newgarden first joined Penske in 2017, winning the first of his two titles that year before adding his second in 2019.

Of his 30 career victories to date, 27 have come with the organisation, while he has also captured 16 poles.

“Josef Newgarden is a true winner, and we are excited that he will continue as a part of Team Penske for years to come,” said Roger Penske.

“What he did Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 shows how Josef consistently delivers for our team and our partners on the track, and he is just as impressive off the track as well.

“We are proud to have Josef continue with our organisation as his skill and passion embody what it means to be a Team Penske driver.”

The 33-year-old also became the first driver in Team Penske history to win the Indy 500 and the Daytona 24 Hours in the same season, as in January he helped the team to an overall win in the endurance classic for the first time since 1969.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates in victory lane

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrates in victory lane

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“Driving for Roger Penske and this iconic team is a dream that I never thought I would realise,” stated Newgarden.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given during my time at Team Penske. I have a great amount of respect for the individuals that comprise our group, including the partners who support us.

“Our time together has been filled with hard work, teamwork and dedication; and I’m so excited that we will continue on for many more years to come.

“I’m sure that we can achieve much more in the future. I still believe we haven’t reached our full potential together just yet.”

Newgarden currently sits seventh in the overall standings, 61 points behind reigning champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing), despite having his win and points taken away following the push-to-pass scandal at St. Petersburg back in March.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson

IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s
IndyCar Leaders Circle points behind MSR call to bench Blomqvist

IndyCar Leaders Circle points behind MSR call to bench Blomqvist

IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Leaders Circle points behind MSR call to bench Blomqvist
Josef Newgarden
More from
Josef Newgarden
Q&A: Newgarden explains the laps that decided the 2024 Indy 500

Q&A: Newgarden explains the laps that decided the 2024 Indy 500

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Q&A: Newgarden explains the laps that decided the 2024 Indy 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 starting grid: McLaughlin on pole, 33-car field in full
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Tandy: Detroit race traffic will be “unlike any other” track on IMSA calendar

Tandy: Detroit race traffic will be “unlike any other” track on IMSA calendar

IMSA
Detroit
Tandy: Detroit race traffic will be “unlike any other” track on IMSA calendar
Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS

Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson

INDY IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon takes championship lead with win from charging Ericsson
Bastianini: Italian MotoGP result special in "difficult time" as Ducati exit looms

Bastianini: Italian MotoGP result special in "difficult time" as Ducati exit looms

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Italian MotoGP result special in "difficult time" as Ducati exit looms
Hickman “wasn’t fast enough” as 2024 Superbike TT win “gifted a little bit”

Hickman “wasn’t fast enough” as 2024 Superbike TT win “gifted a little bit”

Road Road racing
Hickman “wasn’t fast enough” as 2024 Superbike TT win “gifted a little bit”
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe