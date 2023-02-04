Tickets Subscribe
Ericsson "pissed off" on how 2022 IndyCar title challenge dissolved
IndyCar / The Thermal Club Testing February testing News

Newgarden impressed by Chevrolet on IndyCar's new renewable fuel

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden says he’s been impressed with the drivability of his Chevrolet engine following the switch to renewable fuel and has seen no loss in performance.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Newgarden impressed by Chevrolet on IndyCar's new renewable fuel

Shell has produced a new race fuel for IndyCar that consists of a blend of second-generation ethanol derived from sugarcane waste and other biofuels, to create a fuel that is 100 percent comprised of feedstocks categorised as renewable.

It makes IndyCar the first US-based motorsports series to power racing with 100 percent renewable race fuel, and enables at least 60 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to fossil-based gasoline.

IndyCar completed its first official test with the new fuel at Thermal Club this week, with Marcus Ericsson coming out on top for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Honda-powered drivers topped all four sessions across the two days, with Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport) sweeping Thursday's running and his team-mate Kyle Kirkwood heading the way on Friday afternoon after Ericsson's chart-topping effort from the morning.

Asked if the proliferation of first-gear corners at Thermal Club had been a contributing factor to Honda's predominance, Team Penske-Chevrolet driver Newgarden replied: “I felt really good with our package.

“The progress we made in 2022 was very evident here, very useful because of what you just asked about – first-gear corners, very big premium on traction, traction capability. I thought our drivability was fantastic.

“I thought the performance on the 100% renewable fuel was fantastic. It's a huge step that we're making as a series with Shell to run 100% renewable fuel, the first series in the United States to be able to do that.

“I didn't notice any performance loss from the engine. I can't speak highly enough about that step.

“We should be shouting that from mountaintops. It's very cool what Shell has been able to provide us, and I think the Chevrolet engine has adapted quite well to it. The drivability has been excellent.”

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Regarding the test as a whole, Newgarden described it as “productive for us” as his crew blooded new staff  members.

“Nice to have this competitive environment, everyone looked like they were pushing,” he said. “Looked like typical IndyCar, right? A couple of 10ths on the top split.

“It was really productive. I was happy with the second half of the day.

“We were getting the car in a good window. I made a mistake about an hour to go [an off that caused a red flag], kind of ruined our last hour there. That was unfortunate.

“These are things that happen. It's good to have this type of environment to make that mistake and get ready for St. Pete.

“I leave here feeling really confident that we've got a team that can build together and try and push from the very beginning of the season.

“For us [the test] was relevant for building the team up, trying to work in a competitive environment, be competitive together. That's everything.

“So regardless of, ‘Is the set-up going to apply to a certain track or another’, it doesn't really matter. For us, it was applying the principles of how we're going to work together.”

David Malsher-Lopez
