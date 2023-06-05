Subscribe
Previous / Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt
IndyCar / Detroit News

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin reckons that his clash with former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean “destroyed” his chances of a top-five finish in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday.

Charles Bradley
By:
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda

McLaughlin, who started from the front row, collided with Grosjean’s Andretti Autosport just after two-thirds distance at Turn 1, as the Frenchman rejoined from the pits.

Despite being on cold tyres, Grosjean went straight for the apex at Turn 1 as McLaughlin attempted to pass him on the inside, leading to a collision that sent the New Zealander into a huge slide. The pitlane exit line had been moved and shortened since Friday practice, angled more away from the racing line in an attempt to prevent situations like this.

The pair have also previous form this season, crashing out at St Petersburg together with the roles effectively reversed, as McLaughlin was defending on cold tyres soon after a pitstop.

When asked by NBC how their clash impacted his race, McLaughlin replied: “It destroyed it. Basically, we got into Turn 1 there, the pit exit is a bit awkward, but he just drove straight into me, so I was committed, braking as deep as I could, and he just went straight to the apex and I had nowhere to go.

“It’s duty of care from all of us to get out of there cleanly, I just don’t think he really cared about where I was and just turned across my nose.

“The car was fast, and on the last few laps there I think we hammered through them on that last restart, I think we were 12th or something, and came through to seventh. A reasonable recovery but, overall, gutted with the day.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet lead at the start

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet lead at the start

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

McLaughlin also rued the early stages of the race, where he was clipped by Scott Dixon at the first corner and then passed by Grosjean straight after a restart on lap seven.

He recalled: “At the start I think someone hit me, I can’t remember who, and it upset me, and then Grosjean got by me.

Read Also:

“He was really slow on his green [softer alternate tyres] and it pushed us back into the black-tyred cars and it was just a fight, but I think we could’ve come out racing near Rossi [who finished fifth], something like that.

“So it was a really good bounce back weekend [after finishing 14th in the Indy 500], just coulda been better.”

Grosjean crashed out with 20 laps to go due to a suspension failure that put him in the Turn 4 wall.

shares
comments

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

IndyCar
Long Beach

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Team Penske More
Team Penske
Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Plus
Plus
WEC
Sebring II

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe