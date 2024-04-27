Barber IndyCar poleman McLaughlin admits "it's been a tough week"
The Team Penske IndyCar duo of Scott McLaughlin and Will Power began the march forward from a distracting week by going 1-2 in qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
The defending race winner, McLaughlin captured pole with a sensational run of 1m05.9490s around the 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course, just 0.097s ahead of team-mate Power.
It was the 300th IndyCar pole for Team Penske.
The front row lockout delivered a positive result for the team amid a tumultuous week that featured IndyCar officials handing out severe penalties.
Josef Newgarden, the third member of Team Penske, was stripped of his victory in St. Petersburg, along with McLaughlin’s podium finish, after the pair made illegal use of the overtake system in last month’s season-opener.
The breach was not found until last weekend’s round in Long Beach, and the disqualifications were handed out 45 days after the event this past Wednesday.
With the disqualification and a gearbox issue plaguing the opening pair of points-paying races to start the season, McLaughlin has been left looking up from 29th (last) in the championship standings with only five points.
Needless to say, he’s doing his best to press on.
Moving on from the scandal
“Look, just take it as it comes,” McLaughlin said. “Ultimately, we're always out there to win.
“Like I said before, it's been a tough week, but it is what it is. We've moved forward.
“We'll just keep starting our championship, I guess, a comeback we would like to say and do the best we can. The best thing we can do is continue getting poles and hope to get a win, but we know it's going to be hard.”
And it took some late heroics to pull off the pole-winning lap for McLaughlin.
“I knew on my first flyer I didn't quite nail that part of the track,” McLaughlin said of Turn 5, where he ran wide. “I had a little bit of a time left up in me.
“I knew if I could just nail the first part of the lap, then get to (Turn) 13, sort of send it through there. It was really just see what happens when I turned right into there.
“It worked. Yeah, it was all good.”
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Power said his decision to take the extra lap on a set of softer alternate tyres in qualifying was worth the sacrifice to gain a front-row starting spot, with track position proving superior to any rubber disadvantage.
“Yeah, big-time,” Power said. “That was the problem last year.
“Even the year I won the championship, yeah, was just on the back foot from qualifying. I focused on that pretty hard this year. It makes things a lot easier.
“Obviously, it didn't last week. Like if I qualified eighth or seventh, it would have been nice because you're saving your green tires, starting on the hard compound.
“Literally that yellow last week fell just as bad as it could from that perspective.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2
IndyCar leadership addresses Penske DQs, clarifies timeline
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
IndyCar Barber: Under-fire Newgarden leads opening practice
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as “not good for this job”
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash
Autosport Plus
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments