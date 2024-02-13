Subscribe
Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

Arrow McLaren Racing IndyCar driver David Malukas was involved in a mountain biking incident that resulted in a hand injury over the weekend, and is set to undergo an operation.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
David Malukas, Arrow McLaren

The 22-year-old is entering his third season in the IndyCar Series but first with Arrow McLaren, having been added to its 2024 line-up following the contract fallout drama surrounding Alex Palou.

According to a team representative, Malukas sustained the injury while “biking out west”.

Although a fracture has been confirmed, the current plan is for him to undergo an operation on Tuesday afternoon.

It is not known at this time if the Chicago-born Lithuanian-American be sidelined for any races to start the year.

“From there we'll have a better understanding of a recovery window,” the team representative said.

Arrow McLaren signed Malukas to drive its No. 6 Chevrolet after two-time champion Palou opted to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing, breaking a previously agreed contract with McLaren.

Malukas spent each of the past two years driving for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports, scoring two podiums both at the St. Louis oval previously known as Gateway.

Speaking in October, he revealed there was still an element of surrealness to his big move to join Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi in the third car raced last year by new Meyer-Shank Racing signing Felix Rosenqvist.

David Malukas, Arrow McLaren SP

David Malukas, Arrow McLaren SP

Photo by: Arrow McLaren SP

“From the announcement until now, it's been a lot of different emotions as well,” he said.

“It's been a rollercoaster; excited, then nervous, then back to excited, then feeling comfortable and just happy. All have been very, very good.

“And I'm just still pinching myself that this is all happening, and it just makes me so happy. I walk around wherever I go, I just feel like I've achieved another dream of mine that I've had since I was a kid.

“It's been a big change just even from outside of a racing perspective. This is going to be the first time I'm going to be moving out of the Chicago area.

“Down in Indy, it's going to be a new place for me. So, it's a lot of big life changes going on and a lot of new connections and a new format that I've never worked with before.

“It's just trying to get used to all of it. But from my side, all of it has been amazing. I've enjoyed every single change that's happened and just looking forward to the next big move.”

