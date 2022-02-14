Tickets Subscribe
Arrow McLaren SP reveals heavily revised IndyCar liveries for O'Ward, Rosenqvist
IndyCar News

Magnussen in Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up for Sebring

Kevin Magnussen has joined Chip Ganassi’s line-up of stars in the IndyCar Series’ final pre-season test on the Sebring short course.

Magnussen in Ganassi's IndyCar test line-up for Sebring
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Magnussen has one IndyCar start to his name after subbing for the injured Felix Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP team at Road America last summer. Going off-strategy ensured he even briefly led the race but ultimately suffered a mechanical DNF.

The Dane, whose WEC schedule with Peugeot for 2022 is in the balance, was the fourth driver in the #02 Ganassi Cadillac in the Daytona 24 Hours, after racing the full-time in IMSA for the squad in 2021, and he will compete for the team in the 12 Hours of Sebring next month. The 12 Hours is held on the same weekend as IndyCar’s second round at Texas Motor Speedway.

Today’s test with Ganassi, which is described as an evaluation day, sees Magnussen join the team’s four full-season IndyCar participants – reigning champion Alex Palou, six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time race-winner Marcus Ericsson and NASCAR legend and IndyCar sophomore Jimmie Johnson, according to Trackside Online.

Andretti Autosport is running all four of its drivers – Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, Romain Grosjean and rookie Devlin DeFrancesco – with Team Penske also in action with former champions Josef Newgarden and Will Power and Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin, while Rahal Letterman Lanigan is running Graham Rahal and newest signings Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

AJ Foyt Racing’s rookies Kyle Kirkwood and Tatiana Calderon will also hit the track, while there are single entries for Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott and Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie David Malukas.

Foyt will stay on for Tuesday, adding Dalton Kellett alongside Kirkwood and Calderon, as will Juncos Hollinger to use up Ilott’s extra day as a rookie.

Coyne will have two cars on track, as two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato will get his first test day with the team and his first day with veteran race engineer Don Bricker, to test alongside Malukas.

Meyer Shank Racing will join the fray with its record-equalling four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and his 2022 Daytona 24 Hours-winning team-mate Simon Pagenaud, while Ed Carpenter Racing’s two full-time drivers Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly will also get their first IndyCar outings of the year.

Arrow McLaren SP reveals heavily revised IndyCar liveries for O'Ward, Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren SP reveals heavily revised IndyCar liveries for O'Ward, Rosenqvist
