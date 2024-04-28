All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

Lundqvist explains unique strategy for maiden IndyCar podium at Barber

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist soared to the first podium of his IndyCar Series career on Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:
Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

After starting 19th, Lundqvist was put into a unique three-stop strategy that began on lap 7, switching off from the harder primary tyre and running on the softer alternates for the remainder of the 90-lap race.

Through the strategy and timing of cautions, the 25-year-old Swede was able to cycle up to the lead for four laps, showcasing enough pace and poise to hold polesitter – and eventual race winner – Scott McLaughlin at bay.

In the end, Lundqvist claimed the third-place finish in just his sixth start in the series.

“I'm extremely happy with the podium,” Lundqvist said. “It's been a little bit rough for me, the first couple of races and even struggled a little bit this weekend.

“But the team did an amazing job. I basically just listened to whatever they told me to do. They said be patient here and you'll get your award at the end. We definitely did.”

Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrates on the podium

Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The quirky strategy allowed Lundqvist the chance to attack at the end rather than be put into a conservative situation to save fuel, which allowed him to power past reigning champion team-mate Alex Palou in the final stint.

“I think for the first time ever I was not on the save fuel strategy,” said Lundqvist, the 2022 Indy NXT champion.

“I was not the one being passed, which was nice. Obviously, we had a bit of everything in that race for us. We started obviously quite far back, in 19th. In the beginning it was just about basically saving fuel as much as we can, see what we can do later in the race.

“The team kept telling me to hit your number, you'll reap the reward at the end. That definitely happened.

“After that second to last yellow, I think it was [Santino] Ferrucci ahead, then me. When he pitted, we had four or five laps [in the lead] that we went hard and tried to stretch the field a little bit. That kind of made our race.

“We came out with sticker reds, no fuel saving. Came out with a bunch of guys that had 25 laps on their tyres, a bunch of fuel saving to do.

“That was a fun stint for me. When the guys came on the radio said I was third, I couldn't believe it. At the same time, I was passing people like Palou. They're usually high up, we can't be doing too bad.”

Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Linus Lundqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

While Lundqvist was able to march up to third, a late caution set up a restart with three laps to go, putting him right on the rear wing of Will Power’s #12 Team Penske Chevrolet in the battle for second.

Once the restart commenced, though, Lundqvist had nothing more left to move forward.

“For half a second, I thought I could give Will a run for his money there into Turn 5,” Lundqvist said. “But not really.

“I think these guys [pointing to Team Penske's drivers] were obviously the pace of the field today. I was able to hold off fairly easily from Palou. I think he still had some fuel saving or old tyres.

“When the yellow came out, I wasn't too happy. I was happier with the gap that we had.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race
Next article Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract

IndyCar
Arrow McLaren releases David Malukas from IndyCar contract
Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race

Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Drivers react to “mad” mannequin moment at Barber IndyCar race
Linus Lundqvist
More from
Linus Lundqvist
Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”

Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou strategy “screwed” after believing he’d win Barber IndyCar race “by seconds”
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Power in sprint to finish for Penske 1-2

IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Power in sprint to finish for Penske 1-2

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Power in sprint to finish for Penske 1-2
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race

Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race

IndyCar
Thermal
Lundqvist: IndyCar right to experiment with Thermal $1m Challenge race
Chip Ganassi Racing
More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting

Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
Quartararo could feel "massive change" on new Yamaha M1 in first MotoGP test
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

INDY IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar
MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

MGP MotoGP
Jerez Official Testing
MotoGP Jerez test: Di Giannantonio fastest, Yamaha unveils overhauled M1

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe