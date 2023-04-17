Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass
Long Beach runner-up Romain Grosjean was left rueful as the lack of a yellow flag in the last stint made the race a battle over fuel mileage that meant he couldn’t use the push-to-pass boost.
The Swiss driver started third in Long Beach and was closely tracking his polewinning Andretti Autosport team-mate Kyle Kirkwood for most of the race. But having pitted a lap before Kirkwood – by team design, to respond to Josef Newgarden making his final stop – he didn’t have the fuel to allow him to use his huge amount of push-to-pass boost at the end.
Grosjean, who is in his third season of IndyCar and his second with Andretti, said: “The first thing we've got to say is congratulations to the whole team – first, second, fourth [Colton Herta]. It's been awesome, a good weekend.
“Kyle did an amazing job in qualifying and again in the race. I mean, he didn't make any mistake in front of me.
“We had a great strategy and did a very good job. We had a very fast car. But the way the race turned out, I had to save a lot of fuel on the last stint. I had 188 seconds of push-to-pass left, but I was not allowed to use it. For once I saved too much, I guess.
“It sucks. I just wanted to push the button and I wasn't allowed to. I would be lying if I said I wouldn't have loved to be on the top step of the podium today, and I thought I had a chance. Just the way the race turned out and the fuel situation was, it wasn't possible.
“As a team, I think it's very good where we are. The team has been working super-hard through the winter to improve our pit stops. I believe in Texas I had the fastest pitstop of anyone. Here again we had a fast pitstop.”
Second place Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Tyler Clemmensen
Grosjean made his second and final stop a lap after middle-stint leader Newgarden’s, to keep the team in the hunt should a yellow fall and favour the early-stoppers. Grosjean produced a great in-lap and emerged in front of the Team Penske driver, but Kirkwood who had been running ahead of him went a lap further, and jumped both to regain the lead he had held through the opening stint.
“We knew that the in-lap and out-lap were going to be critical,” said Grosjean. “I was hoping that I was going to be the one going a lap longer than everyone else, but it was Kyle. It's normal, he was the leader. We had to cover Josef Newgarden. We did that well.
“Yeah, as I said, the fuel situation was not easy to manage through the end of the race. It created a lot of issues with brakes getting too cool and tyres losing temperature.
“We had good cars and managed to get 1-2.”
He later added: “I'll be 37 tomorrow. I wish I could have won for my birthday. But P2, I’ll take it.”
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams? Who has the edge among IndyCar's 'big four' teams?
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart
Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole
Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole Kirkwood "the real deal" says Andretti after maiden IndyCar pole
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood
Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy
Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy Domenicali: Andretti "not smart" to call F1 teams greedy
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.