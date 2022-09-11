Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Race report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou wins race, Power is champion

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou scored a brilliant win from 11th on the grid at the Laguna Seca finale, while Will Power took third to land his second IndyCar championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou wins race, Power is champion

Team Penske driver Power got a clean start from pole but both Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport and Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP machine – up from sixth – squeezed front-row starter Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing car to the outside at Turn 2 to claim second and third respectively.

Further back, Palou had already climbed to eighth, while Josef Newgarden was up to 20th from 25th.

Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Palou were battling hard, as the first two primary runners, trying to stay clear of Simon Pagenaud’s Meyer Shank Racing entry, and Palou passed the Penske driver to claim seventh on lap five.

Up at the front, Power was keen not to overstress the Firestone reds on the abrasive 2.238-mile Laguna Seca surface although he had eked out a lead of 2.6 seconds on lap eight.

This margin soon increased as Rossi was struggling with his tyres, losing positions to O’Ward and Ilott on consecutive laps. Having started on used reds, Rossi had to – per the rules – to take on fresh reds when he stopped.

O’Ward then pitted from second at the end of lap 14 having got his deficit to Power down to 3.2s, and Power took on primaries next time by, emerging from the pitlane in fourth, just ahead of Newgarden, who was running long on his primaries.

By the time Power had cycled back into the lead, O’Ward was five seconds in arrears, but Palou was in a rocketship on his reds. Power didn’t want to make a fight of it with a team-mate of one of his title rivals, and therefore ceded the lead on lap 27 without a struggle.

Palou quickly pulled a 10s advantage over Power by lap 32, but Power in turn had eased away from O’Ward, who soon was passed by team-mate Felix Rosenqvist.

Ilott then stopped on the pit exit on lap 38, apparently without power, which prompted a rush for the pits before IndyCar threw a yellow. Palou had to wait for Power to pit in the box ahead of him but then. when he got sent, he nudged into Rosenqvist.

The net result was that the field was bunched back up, with the top 10 all on primaries. Palou now led Power, Rosenqvist, O’Ward, Newgarden and McLaughlin.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

The man on the move on the restart was Newgarden, who was going flat out, full-rich on fuel. He passed O’Ward and Rosenqvist on consecutive laps at the top of the Corkscrew to claim third and latch onto Power’s tail.

The championship leader was struggling having taken too much wing out at his pitstop and was 7s down on Palou by lap 45. Newgarden duplicated his Corkscrew move on his team-mate and Power steered well clear and let him go.

But it was clear Newgarden needed to make an extra stop compared to many of his rivals. Having pitted for a third time before them, he led Palou by 9.5s with 25 laps to go, with Power a further 15.5s behind.

When Newgarden pitted for a fourth and final time, he emerged in second place, 21s behind Palou and a couple of seconds ahead of Power.

However, Palou now looked unstoppable, reeling off 1m14.7s laps, while Newgarden and Power ran 1m15.8s. Sure enough, Palou eventually finished half a minute ahead of Newgarden, with the new champion Power third.

Rosenqvist was fourth and Christian Lundgaard fifth, while the final laps were enlivened by Rossi in seventh trying to stave off McLaughlin and Marcus Ericsson.

McLaughlin snatched seventh from the Andretti driver on lap 92, but wheel banging between Ericsson and Rossi ended with the Ganassi car dropping off the track and falling to ninth with Rossi 10th.

Grosjean’s loss of pace in the closing stages cost him fifth place to Lundgaard and McLaughlin then snatched sixth from him on the final tour.

Result - 95 laps:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing  
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 30.3812
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 33.8528
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 35.5322
5 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 50.8901
6 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 56.1091
7 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 57.9853
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 59.9521
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'02.6247
10 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'05.3231
11 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 1'07.6483
12 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'07.9752
13 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 1 Lap
14 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1 Lap
15 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 1 Lap
16 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1 Lap
17 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 1 Lap
18 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1 Lap
19 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 1 Lap
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1 Lap
21 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1 Lap
22 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 1 Lap
23 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1 Lap
24 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 Laps
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 Laps
26 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 58 Laps
