Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins
IndyCar / Indy 500 April testing News

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests

Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson says the approach speeds for Turns 1 and 3 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are still causing him to flinch during testing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests

The NASCAR legend, a four-time winner of NASCAR's Brickyard 400 at IMS, is contesting his first full season of IndyCar after a road-and-street course-only programme in 2021.

Johnson scored his best IndyCar result to date on his first oval appearance at Texas Motor Speedway last month, claiming an impressive sixth-place finish, but Indy’s 2.5-mile speedway is a very different type of oval from TMS with only nine degrees in banking through the turns.

Nonetheless, Johnson was the first driver to crack the 225mph barrier during the second day of Indy testing on Thursday, and he finished up eighth fastest of the 31 participants with a best lap of 227.900mph - which put him eighth in the times topped by Josef Newgarden’s 229.519mph effort after morning rain and mist delayed the session.

Asked if it had taken him long to grow accustomed to not needing to lift for Turn 1, now he’s in an IndyCar, Johnson admitted: “I'm still flinching in Turn 1 and Turn 3.

“It's just a long-ass straightaway to talk to yourself and convince yourself to hold it wide open through 1 and 3!

“Ironically, T2 and T4 behave very much the same, regardless of the NASCAR vehicle or the IndyCar vehicle.”

He later added: “I feel like flat out sixth gear on the rev limiter turning into T1 or T3 was really what I needed to do, get a good sense of that type of speed, that type of G force, trust the car. No driver lifts, really flat in those really fast situations.”

Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Photo by: IndyCar

Johnson said that the 138 laps he completed on Thursday were mainly focused on learning how to complete passes.

He said: “I think that's what we're all deep down inside focused on… to figure out how to get off of Turns 2 and 4 and make better passes.

“Turns 2 and 4 are still the key to passing regardless of series. So I'm surprised how similar and how challenging T2 and T4 can be to set up a pass.

“I don't think I made a pass today, like a true heads-up pass. I have some work to do to figure that out.

“When guys made mistakes in front of me, I was able to get them. I have some more to do to figure out passing.”

In total, 15 cars beat 2008 Indy winner Scott Dixon’s marker from Wednesday's foreshortened test.

Newgarden’s closest challenger was two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR), who was less than 0.1mph slower than the Penske driver.

Ganassi’s extra entry, driven by 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan, was third ahead of Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and 2020 polesitter Marco Andretti.

Defending Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who crashed at Turn 2 on Wednesday, did not return to action today as predicted.

The only yellows during Thursday's running were for track inspections, although at least twice Indy rookie Romain Grosjean drifted high in dirty air through Turn 1 and flirted with the wall.

shares
comments
IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins
Previous article

IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More
Jimmie Johnson
Johnson undergoes surgery after suffering hand fracture at Long Beach
IndyCar

Johnson undergoes surgery after suffering hand fracture at Long Beach

Johnson can "dream big" for Indy 500 after Texas IndyCar breakthrough Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson can "dream big" for Indy 500 after Texas IndyCar breakthrough

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals
IndyCar

Johnson will be "much more competitive" racing IndyCars on ovals

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Johnson gets wrist evaluated after Long Beach IndyCar practice crash Long Beach
IndyCar

Johnson gets wrist evaluated after Long Beach IndyCar practice crash

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 IndyCar engines Indy March next-gen testing
Video Inside
IndyCar

Honda, Chevy satisfied by first track test of 2024 IndyCar engines

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests

IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar conducts overnight track work to prevent further Indy pitlane spins

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test
IndyCar IndyCar

Power "scared" by IMS pit exit spin as Dixon tops Indy 500 test

How Rosenqvist has started to rebuild his IndyCar momentum
IndyCar IndyCar

How Rosenqvist has started to rebuild his IndyCar momentum

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.