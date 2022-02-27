Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar St. Petersburg: McLaughlin beats Power, Herta to take first pole Next / IndyCar St Petersburg race results: McLaughlin wins season opener
IndyCar / St. Pete Race report

IndyCar St. Petersburg: McLaughlin holds off Palou for first win

Scott McLaughlin converted pole position into victory after holding off Alex Palou’s late charge in tension-packed closing laps at the 2022 IndyCar season opener at St. Petersburg.

IndyCar St. Petersburg: McLaughlin holds off Palou for first win
David Malsher-Lopez
By:

Team Penske’s McLaughlin made a clean start from his first-ever pole position in the series, but team-mate Power, the only driver in the top 10 to start the race on the harder tyres, appeared to spin up coming out off the final turn and lost places to both Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing.

The race was thrown its first curveball with a caution period on lap 25, as David Malukas on his IndyCar debut pounded the wall at the exit of Turn 3, his broken car coming to a halt in the centre of the track.

When the pits opened, McLaughlin led the majority of the frontrunners into pits, Marcus Ericsson being released as Graham Rahal was alongside him and Romain Grosjean on his outside.

New strategist Brian Barnhart elected to leave Alexander Rossi out front, the only drive to have not pitted. Before the lap 35 restart, Ericsson was ordered to the back of the field for the unsafe release in the pits.

When the green flag waved, Rahal passed Herta, and just ahead of them further around the lap Palou got around Power. The #12 Penske then had his mirrors full of Herta, who re-passed Rahal.

Rossi made his pitstop on lap 37 leaving the Dixon, O’Ward and Newgarden in the top three spots.

Newgarden was first of the three-stoppers to pit for a second time on lap 42 and Pagenaud and Rosenqvist would do the same a lap later. O’Ward went to lap 48 before his second stop, Dixon a lap later, leaving VeeKay leading Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott by 1.3s. Right behind them were the two-stoppers, however, namely McLaughlin, Palou, Herta, Power, Rahal and Lundgaard.

Herta also made his second stop next time by and to avoid being put in the danger zone were a yellow to fly, McLaughlin then pitted next time by, and then Palou and Rahal pitted too, to see McLaughlin remain ahead of Palou. Power went a lap longer, and rejoined ahead of Herta who had been stuck behind Pagenaud until the Frenchman made his final stop on lap 69.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

A spin for Kellett prompted Arrow McLaren SP to pit O’Ward for the final time but the track remained green as the Foyt driver was able to rejoin before retiring.

Dixon made his third and final stop and ceded the lead to the two-stoppers, with McLaughlin leading Palou by 2.3s, with Power a further 4.5s back. That gap was then reduced, however, as Power was given a bit more leash fuel-wise, and by lap 85, with 15 to go, he had that gap to just under three seconds.

VeeKay had fallen to six seconds back as he tried to eke out his fuel, but stayed ahead of Herta who was having to be similarly feather-footed and just hanging on ahead of Rahal.

With 13 to go, McLaughlin got held up by Jimmie Johnson, allowing Johnson’s team-mate Palou to close to within 0.7s of the leader. The Penske driver kept his cool, however and by lap 94 his lead was back out over one second. His cause was aided by Palou being warned he needed to conserve fuel for the end.

A lap later however, it was McLaughlin who lost time, and Palou was only half a second behind him. With two to go, McLaughlin and Palou were stuck behind rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, but the three-time Supercars champion held on to become an IndyCar race-winner, taking the victory by half a second.

Will Power completed the podium for Penske 1.9s back, as Herta got around VeeKay to grab fourth with three laps to go. Grosjean also pulled off a late-race moves on Rahal and VeeKay for fifth.

Scott Dixon led the three-stoppers in eighth place ahead of Chip Ganassi team-mate MEricsson, with Dale Coyne’s Takuma Sato completing the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Pits Retirement
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 100 1:51'27.346   2  
2 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'27.856 0.509 2  
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 100 1:51'29.813 2.467 2  
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:51'43.190 15.844 2  
5 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:51'45.799 18.452 2  
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 100 1:51'47.998 20.651 2  
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'48.764 21.418 2  
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'49.374 22.027 3  
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 100 1:51'49.714 22.367 2  
10 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 100 1:51'50.620 23.274 2  
11 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'51.771 24.424 2  
12 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 100 1:51'53.621 26.275 3  
13 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 100 1:51'59.015 31.668 3  
14 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 100 1:52'00.945 33.598 3  
15 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 100 1:52'01.561 34.214 3  
16 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 100 1:52'03.606 36.260 3  
17 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 100 1:52'06.382 39.036 3  
18 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 100 1:52'25.470 58.124 3  
19 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing 100 1:52'26.068 58.722 3  
20 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:52'26.510 59.163 2  
21 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 100 1:52'27.482 1'00.135 3  
22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 100 1:52'30.207 1'02.861 3  
23 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 99 1:51'41.008 1 Lap 2  
24 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 97 1:51'33.368 3 Laps 4  
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 62 1:27'32.766 38 Laps 4 Mechanical
26 United States David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 23 25'12.177 77 Laps 1 Accident
View full results
 

 

