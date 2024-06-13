IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar
The IndyCar Series has released its 17-race 2025 calendar which concludes in Nashville in August.
The biggest change to this year’s IndyCar campaign sees the Nashville finale pushed forward by two weeks, moving from its mid-September slot to a late August finish, to land on the US’s Labor Day weekend.
It means all 17 rounds are squeezed into a six-month schedule.
A return trip to The Thermal Club is set for 23 March which will now be a points-paying round after acting as a non-championship race when it debuted in March.
St. Petersburg retains its opener slot on 2 March before The Thermal Club second round on 23 March, with Long Beach hosting round three on 13 April.
A trip to Barber on 4 May is slotted in just before the Indianapolis Grand Prix on 10 May and the Indianapolis 500 on 25 May.
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet leads on a restart
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
One notable change is that the Gateway round in St Louis is moved up to 15 June.
The full 2025 IndyCar Series schedule:
- 2 March - Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- 23 March - The Thermal Club
- 13 April - Streets of Long Beach
- 4 May - Barber Motorsports Park
- 10 May - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
- 25 May - Indianapolis 500
- 1 June - Streets of Detroit
- 15 June - World Wide Technology Raceway
- 22 June - Road America
- 6 July - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- 12 July - Iowa Speedway Race 1
- 13 July - Iowa Speedway Race 2
- 20 July - Streets of Toronto
- 27 July - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- 10 August - Portland International Raceway
- 24 August - Milwaukee Mile
- 31 August - Nashville Superspeedway
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Martin Truex Jr. to retire from NASCAR Cup after 2024 season
Who are the former F1 drivers set to take part in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans 24 Hours: What's changed for WEC's main event in 2024?
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
Autosport Plus
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments