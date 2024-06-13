IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar

The biggest change to this year’s IndyCar campaign sees the Nashville finale pushed forward by two weeks, moving from its mid-September slot to a late August finish, to land on the US’s Labor Day weekend.

It means all 17 rounds are squeezed into a six-month schedule.

A return trip to The Thermal Club is set for 23 March which will now be a points-paying round after acting as a non-championship race when it debuted in March.

St. Petersburg retains its opener slot on 2 March before The Thermal Club second round on 23 March, with Long Beach hosting round three on 13 April.

A trip to Barber on 4 May is slotted in just before the Indianapolis Grand Prix on 10 May and the Indianapolis 500 on 25 May.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet leads on a restart Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

One notable change is that the Gateway round in St Louis is moved up to 15 June.

The full 2025 IndyCar Series schedule: