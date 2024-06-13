All Series
IndyCar

IndyCar reveals 17-race 2025 calendar

The IndyCar Series has released its 17-race 2025 calendar which concludes in Nashville in August.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The biggest change to this year’s IndyCar campaign sees the Nashville finale pushed forward by two weeks, moving from its mid-September slot to a late August finish, to land on the US’s Labor Day weekend.

It means all 17 rounds are squeezed into a six-month schedule.

A return trip to The Thermal Club is set for 23 March which will now be a points-paying round after acting as a non-championship race when it debuted in March.

St. Petersburg retains its opener slot on 2 March before The Thermal Club second round on 23 March, with Long Beach hosting round three on 13 April.

A trip to Barber on 4 May is slotted in just before the Indianapolis Grand Prix on 10 May and the Indianapolis 500 on 25 May.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet leads on a restart

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

One notable change is that the Gateway round in St Louis is moved up to 15 June.

The full 2025 IndyCar Series schedule:

  • 2 March - Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
  • 23 March - The Thermal Club
  • 13 April - Streets of Long Beach
  • 4 May - Barber Motorsports Park
  • 10 May - Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course)
  • 25 May - Indianapolis 500
  • 1 June - Streets of Detroit
  • 15 June - World Wide Technology Raceway
  • 22 June - Road America
  • 6 July - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
  • 12 July - Iowa Speedway Race 1
  • 13 July - Iowa Speedway Race 2
  • 20 July - Streets of Toronto
  • 27 July - WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
  • 10 August - Portland International Raceway
  • 24 August - Milwaukee Mile
  • 31 August - Nashville Superspeedway

Previous article Canapino returns to Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar drive

