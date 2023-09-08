Subscribe
Previous / Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Practice report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice

Colton Herta led an opening IndyCar Series practice that was punctuated by multiple red flags at Laguna Seca.

By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

The 23-year-old Californian set the tone early with a flying lap of 1m07.5382s around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural terrain road course.

His fastest time was achieved on a set of the harder primary tyre compound.

Behind the Andretti Autosport pacesetter and two-time Laguna Seca race winner was Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who trailed by 0.0529s, and was ahead of team-mate Alexander Rossi in third. O’Ward logged 33 laps, the most in the session.

Marcus Ericsson’s final race weekend with Chip Ganassi Racing saw him fourth on the leaderboard, 0.2531s off the top spot. Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood finished up fifth.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was represented in sixth and seventh, led by rookie Juri Vips ahead of team-mate Graham Rahal. Juncos Hollinger Racing was represented in the top 10 with Callum Ilott in eighth.

Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon came away ninth, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus Veekay rounding out the rest of the top 10.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Although the opening 30 minutes were uninterrupted, the rest of the 1h15m practice was plagued by stoppages with no less than five red flags.

It began with Romain Grosjean backing his Andretti Autosport machine into the tyre barrier in Turn 4. The damage was significant as he was forced to climb out as his Honda was towed back to the paddock.

After a red flag that lasted just over 10 minutes, it took just another 180 seconds before Vips received an urgent radio message to stop the car due to an apparent engine issue. The Estonian stopped on the Rahal straight and was assisted by the safety crew, which towed him to the top of the Corkscrew, allowing him to coast back to pit lane on the downhill run in neutral.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin brought out another stoppage following the next restart, losing the rear entering Turn 1 and ending up stuck in the gravel.

Another restart came and went briefly when Juncos Hollinger Racing rookie Agustin Canapino’s off course excursion that left him stalled in Turn 6.

The theme continued with Will Power, who led testing on Thursday, closing out practice with a fifth red flag after heavy contact with the barrier in Turn 4 and he stopped on course in Turn 5. The Aussie ended 13th on the timesheets. “I damaged the floor, man,” called Power over the radio.

Ahead of practice, IndyCar Officials slapped Canapino with a six-position starting grid penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Monterey due to an unapproved engine change following the last round at Portland International Raceway.

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'07.5382   15
5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.5911 0.0529 33
7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.6336 0.0954 28
8 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'07.7913 0.2531 18
27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'07.8502 0.3120 20
30 Jüri Vips Dallara/Honda 1'07.9175 0.3793 23
15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'07.9515 0.4133 26
77 Callum Ilott Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.9552 0.4170 25
9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'07.9676 0.4294 16
10  21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.0553 0.5171 22
11  60 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'08.0666 0.5284 26
12  10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'08.0687 0.5305 16
13  12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1056 0.5674 19
14  20 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1431 0.6049 22
15  18 David Malukas Dallara/Honda 1'08.1797 0.6415 26
16  3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.1919 0.6537 16
17  14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.2098 0.6716 21
18  28 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Honda 1'08.2391 0.7009 13
19  6 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.2470 0.7088 25
20  2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.3103 0.7721 23
21  11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'08.3180 0.7798 21
22  55 B.Pedersen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.3607 0.8225 29
23  29 D.Defrancesco Dallara/Honda 1'08.4537 0.9155 24
24  06 H.Castroneves Dallara/Honda 1'08.5527 1.0145 22
25  45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'08.5958 1.0576 27
26  78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'08.7977 1.2595 19
27  51 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Honda 1'09.0907 1.5525 21
shares
comments

Malukas completes Arrow McLaren IndyCar 2024 driver line-up
More
Joey Barnes
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race IndyCar Laguna Seca: Rosenqvist takes pole by 0.01s in final McLaren race

Malukas brings 'hunger' to Arrow McLaren in IndyCar - Kanaan

Malukas brings 'hunger' to Arrow McLaren in IndyCar - Kanaan

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Malukas brings 'hunger' to Arrow McLaren in IndyCar - Kanaan Malukas brings 'hunger' to Arrow McLaren in IndyCar - Kanaan

Rahal closing on new IndyCar deal with RLL

Rahal closing on new IndyCar deal with RLL

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Rahal closing on new IndyCar deal with RLL Rahal closing on new IndyCar deal with RLL

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

IndyCar
Portland

Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Formula E

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

IndyCar

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

IndyCar

Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

Latest news

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

F1 Formula 1

Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

WEC WEC
Fuji

WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe