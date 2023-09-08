IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice
Colton Herta led an opening IndyCar Series practice that was punctuated by multiple red flags at Laguna Seca.
The 23-year-old Californian set the tone early with a flying lap of 1m07.5382s around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile natural terrain road course.
His fastest time was achieved on a set of the harder primary tyre compound.
Behind the Andretti Autosport pacesetter and two-time Laguna Seca race winner was Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who trailed by 0.0529s, and was ahead of team-mate Alexander Rossi in third. O’Ward logged 33 laps, the most in the session.
Marcus Ericsson’s final race weekend with Chip Ganassi Racing saw him fourth on the leaderboard, 0.2531s off the top spot. Andretti’s Kyle Kirkwood finished up fifth.
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing was represented in sixth and seventh, led by rookie Juri Vips ahead of team-mate Graham Rahal. Juncos Hollinger Racing was represented in the top 10 with Callum Ilott in eighth.
Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon came away ninth, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus Veekay rounding out the rest of the top 10.
Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda, Marcus Armstrong, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Although the opening 30 minutes were uninterrupted, the rest of the 1h15m practice was plagued by stoppages with no less than five red flags.
It began with Romain Grosjean backing his Andretti Autosport machine into the tyre barrier in Turn 4. The damage was significant as he was forced to climb out as his Honda was towed back to the paddock.
After a red flag that lasted just over 10 minutes, it took just another 180 seconds before Vips received an urgent radio message to stop the car due to an apparent engine issue. The Estonian stopped on the Rahal straight and was assisted by the safety crew, which towed him to the top of the Corkscrew, allowing him to coast back to pit lane on the downhill run in neutral.
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin brought out another stoppage following the next restart, losing the rear entering Turn 1 and ending up stuck in the gravel.
Another restart came and went briefly when Juncos Hollinger Racing rookie Agustin Canapino’s off course excursion that left him stalled in Turn 6.
The theme continued with Will Power, who led testing on Thursday, closing out practice with a fifth red flag after heavy contact with the barrier in Turn 4 and he stopped on course in Turn 5. The Aussie ended 13th on the timesheets. “I damaged the floor, man,” called Power over the radio.
Ahead of practice, IndyCar Officials slapped Canapino with a six-position starting grid penalty for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Monterey due to an unapproved engine change following the last round at Portland International Raceway.
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|26
|Colton Herta
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.5382
|15
|2
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'07.5911
|0.0529
|33
|3
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'07.6336
|0.0954
|28
|4
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.7913
|0.2531
|18
|5
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.8502
|0.3120
|20
|6
|30
|Jüri Vips
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.9175
|0.3793
|23
|7
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.9515
|0.4133
|26
|8
|77
|Callum Ilott
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'07.9552
|0.4170
|25
|9
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Dallara/Honda
|1'07.9676
|0.4294
|16
|10
|21
|R.van Kalmthout
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.0553
|0.5171
|22
|11
|60
|Tom Blomqvist
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.0666
|0.5284
|26
|12
|10
|Alex Palou
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.0687
|0.5305
|16
|13
|12
|Will Power
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.1056
|0.5674
|19
|14
|20
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.1431
|0.6049
|22
|15
|18
|David Malukas
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.1797
|0.6415
|26
|16
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.1919
|0.6537
|16
|17
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.2098
|0.6716
|21
|18
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.2391
|0.7009
|13
|19
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.2470
|0.7088
|25
|20
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.3103
|0.7721
|23
|21
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.3180
|0.7798
|21
|22
|55
|B.Pedersen
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.3607
|0.8225
|29
|23
|29
|D.Defrancesco
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.4537
|0.9155
|24
|24
|06
|H.Castroneves
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.5527
|1.0145
|22
|25
|45
|C.Lundgaard
|Dallara/Honda
|1'08.5958
|1.0576
|27
|26
|78
|Agustín Canapino
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|1'08.7977
|1.2595
|19
|27
|51
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara/Honda
|1'09.0907
|1.5525
|21
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti Herta shines despite brutal Portland IndyCar qualifying for Andretti
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC
Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Latest news
Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing
Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing Why Alpine went old-school with its F1 aero testing
WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second
WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second WRC Greece: Rovanpera closing on victory, Evans steals second
WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory
WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory WEC Fuji: Toyota sees off Porsche challenge for victory
Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez
Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez Puig: Honda exploring “radical change” in MotoGP bid to keep Marquez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.