Race report
IndyCar Iowa 1

IndyCar Iowa: Power wins from 22nd on grid, race ends in big pile-up

Former champion beats Palou after getting a lucky break on pitstop strategy for first oval win in almost five years, Robb flips on the final lap

Joey Barnes
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power produced a masterful drive to capture victory in the second race of IndyCar’s double-header at Iowa Speedway.

After starting 22nd in the #12 Team Penske entry, Power vaulted up the field with an overcut pit strategy and then grabbed the lead before ultimately besting Alex Palou by 0.2590 seconds on the 0.894-mile oval.

It was the second win of the season for Power, but his first-ever at Iowa Speedway.

“Massive fuel save,” Power said, when asked by NBC how he won the race. “Just sitting in the pack, I had a really good car, really fast car, so I used that to just sit back and used that pace to save fuel and get a massive number.

“Then, once those guys pulled in, I can go hard and then we caught a yellow and that was the sort of thing we were hoping for to put us to the front and then we were able to get better fuel behind Palou and then go a couple laps longer than him and jump him.”

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin, the winner of race one, finished third after starting on pole.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon was fourth, followed by Andretti Global’s Colton Herta in fifth.

Pato O’Ward (Arrow Mclaren), Josef Newgarden (Team Penske), Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) and Romain Grosjean (Juncos Hollinger Racing) made up the rest of the top 10.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

McLaughlin had led the field to the green flag and rolled out to a lead of six tenths through the opening 12 laps over front-row mate Palou.

Newgarden was among the early movers over that stretch, up to 10th after starting 14th.

But the key moment came when the #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet of Agustin Canapino spun off Turn 2 on the apron after exiting the pits shortly after McLaughlin and Palou had stopped, which brought out the caution.

Power inherited the lead and was still out on track, having yet to pit when the yellow occurred. Palou cycled back as the leader, with Power pitting on lap 107 but returning in second as a result of his overcut strategy and the well-timed caution. McLaughlin and Dixon lined up third and fourth.

Palou’s lead over Power subsequently began to shrink as the two were separated by 0.452s on lap 136. Power began to apply the pressure on Palou by lap 165, inching to within a car length before settling in behind and rolling in and out of the corners with delicate throttle control.  

McLaughlin pitted from third on lap 197, Dixon followed on lap 203, while Palou and Power remained out on track.

Palou then pitted from the lead on lap 205, while Power went one extra lap before coming in for a 5.8s stop. Power’s pitlane advantage was 0.888s over Palou, which was enough for him to cycle out ahead once both came up to speed.

Lapped traffic became the theme with 40 laps to go as Power came up on Arrow McLaren rookie Nolan Siegel, who was running 16th. The gap between Power and Palou was 0.470s with 20 laps to go, while McLaughlin was 2.9s back in third.

Palou started to close to within two car lengths with five laps to go as the lapped traffic started to mix it up and slow the pace of the leaders.

But Power remained unchallenged despite Palou closing in, coasting to his second win of the season.

A massive multi-car crash happened on the backstretch as Sting Ray Robb drove over the rear of Alexander Rossi’s slowing car. Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood spun in avoidance but all collected each other on the apron.

Robb’s #41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet machine flipped and rolled until coming to a stop at Turn 3. Robb needed to be assisted by the AMR Safety Crew in getting the car back upright.

He was awake and alert during medical checks but will be airlifted to hospital for further tests.

Carpenter’s left-rear tyre was on top of Kirkwood’s car, partially blocking the top of the aeroscreen, but they were unhurt.

Race result:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points Retirement
1 Australia W. Power Team Penske 12 250

-

          
2 Spain A. Palou Chip Ganassi Racing 10 250

+0.392

0.3915

 0.392        
3 New Zealand S. McLaughlin Team Penske 3 250

+2.365

2.3651

 1.974        
4 New Zealand S. Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 9 250

+2.533

2.5326

 0.168        
5 United States C. Herta Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian 26 250

+4.436

4.4363

 1.904        
6 Mexico P. O'Ward Arrow McLaren 5 250

+4.679

4.6789

 0.243        
7 United States J. Newgarden Team Penske 2 250

+4.859

4.8592

 0.180        
8 United States G. Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 250

+18.056

18.0556

 13.196        
9 Netherlands R. van Kalmthout Ed Carpenter Racing 21 250

+18.765

18.7648

 0.709        
10 France R. Grosjean Juncos Hollinger Racing 77 250

+20.481

20.4808

 1.716        
11 United States S. Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 250

+20.831

20.8311

 0.350        
12 Sweden L. Lundqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 8 250

+25.024

25.0235

 4.192        
13 United States D. Malukas Meyer Shank Racing 66 250

+26.477

26.4773

 1.454        
14
N. Siegel Arrow McLaren
 6 250

+28.130

28.1296

 1.652        
15 United States K. Kirkwood Andretti Global 27 249

+1 Lap

2.8618

 1 Lap       Accident
16 United States A. Rossi Arrow McLaren 7 249

1 lap

         Accident
17 Denmark C. Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 45 249

+1 Lap

8.5913

 8.591        
18 United States K. Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing 4 249

+1 Lap

10.8627

 2.271        
19 New Zealand M. Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing 11 249

+1 Lap

31.5258

 20.663        
20 Brazil P. Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 30 249

+1 Lap

33.2334

 1.708        
21
R. Robb A.J. Foyt Enterprises
 41 248

1 lap

         Accident
22 United States E. Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing 20 248

1 lap

         Accident
23 Sweden M. Ericsson Andretti Global 28 248

1 lap

          
24 United Kingdom K. Legge Dale Coyne Racing 51 248

1 lap

          
25 Argentina A. Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing 78 221

28 laps

         Mechanical
26 Sweden F. Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing 60 184

65 laps

         Mechanical
27 United States C. Daly Dale Coyne Racing 18 140

109 laps

         Mechanical
View full results  

 

Joey Barnes
Will Power
Team Penske
