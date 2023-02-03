IndyCar ditches double-points for Indianapolis 500

From 2014 to 2022, the Indy 500 offered 100 points to the winner, 80 to the runner-up and 70 to the third-place finisher as opposed to 50-40-35 for regular IndyCar races.

Although no Indy 500 winner in that period went on to take the series title, it was felt that double-points unduly hurt those who suffered a bad Month of May.

An official IndyCar statement read: “Over the years, the rule has proven to overly penalise full-time championship teams that have performed poorly in the '500.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye said the move “will provide consistency for teams competing for championship positions” while not diminishing the event's importance.

“For 17 consecutive seasons, the IndyCar Series championship has been decided in the final race of the season,” he said.

“While double points at the Indianapolis 500 has not altered who won the season-long championship, occasionally it has had a negative effect on the final position of the full-time teams.”

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Borg Warner Winner Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said that he “supports the change by IndyCar to enhance the integrity of the IndyCar Series championship.”

From 2015 to 2019, double-points were also awarded at the final race of the season, but this proved hugely unpopular with teams, drivers and fans, who regarded it as an artificial way of ensuring the title battle stayed alive to the final round.

In 2014, there were double points awarded at all three 500-mile races on the schedule – Indianapolis, Pocono and Fontana.

Year Double points Indy 500 winners IndyCar champions 2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Scott Dixon 2016 Alexander Rossi Simon Pagenaud 2017 Takuma Sato Josef Newgarden 2018 Will Power Scott Dixon 2019 Simon Pagenaud Josef Newgarden 2020 Takuma Sato Scott Dixon 2021 Helio Castroneves Alex Palou 2022 Marcus Ericsson Will Power