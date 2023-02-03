Herta fastest in opening day of Thermal Club IndyCar test

The Andretti driver lapped the 17-turn 2.9-mile course in 1m39.3721s, beating his 1m39.9303s effort from the morning session.

The opening two-and-a-half-hour session featured two red flags – both for harmless spin-and-stalls by Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren and Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

Herta became the first driver to crack the 100-second barrier with a 1m39.9303s effort, an average of 110.489mph.

That was just enough to pip his new team-mate, series sophomore Kyle Kirkwood, by 0.0933s, and the Meyer Shank car of Simon Pagenaud by 0.1875s.

Herta raised the bar in the afternoon session where, unlike the morning’s session, several other drivers broke beneath the 100-second barrier.

His nearest pursuer was Rahal Letterman Lanigan's sophomore Christian Lundgaard, a mere 0.0046s in arrears, despite losing five minutes of track time as punishment for bringing out a red flag with a spin.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, was third fastest ahead of another Andretti driver, Romain Grosjean.

Reigning and two-time IndyCar champion, Team Penske’s Will Power, was fastest of the Chevrolet runners, 0.1969s off top spot to narrowly hold an edge over his longtime rival Scott Dixon in the second Ganassi entry.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team showed superbly, with Callum Ilott clocking in at seventh fastest, and multiple TC2000 champion Agustin Canapino, a rookie in open-wheel racing of any kind, finishing the day 20th.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

He did cause one of five red flags this afternoon with a spin and stall, but this could not detract from his on-track effort. Canapino’s best time was little more than one second slower than Herta’s benchmark and around 0.7s slower than Ilott.

Penske's Scott McLaughlin was eighth fastest while Simon Pagenaud, fresh off his Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona win, was ninth fastest for Meyer Shank Racing.

Fastest rookie was former Formula 2 winner Marcus Armstrong, who will campaign the #11 Ganassi entry on road and street courses this year, and cede his seat to Takuma Sato for the ovals. However, he did cause the fifth and final red flag when his car stopped at pit entry at the close of the session.

Aside from Armstrong, Canapino, and Lundgaard, the other reds were caused by rookie Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren), the latter of whom also spun this morning.

Kyle Kirkwood’s failure to set a representative time in his Andretti car was due to a failed clutch.

Testing resumes at 9am local (Pacific) time on Friday.

IndyCar Thermal Club pre-season testing - day 1 times

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps Speed Engine Team 1 Colton Herta 1:39.3721 1:39.3721 17 23 111.110 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 2 Christian Lundgaard 1:39.3767 0.0046 26 29 111.105 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Alex Palou 1:39.3970 0.0249 18 28 111.082 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Romain Grosjean 1:39.4826 0.1105 19 25 110.986 Honda Andretti Autosport 5 Will Power 1:39.5690 0.1969 23 26 110.890 Chevy Team Penske 6 Scott Dixon 1:39.6211 0.2490 18 18 110.832 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Callum Ilott 1:39.6673 0.2952 5 26 110.781 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 Scott McLaughlin 1:39.7657 0.3936 23 23 110.671 Chevy Team Penske 9 Simon Pagenaud 1:39.7862 0.4141 18 23 110.649 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 10 Marcus Armstrong 1:39.9077 0.5356 19 21 110.514 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Rinus VeeKay 1:39.9408 0.5687 20 21 110.477 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 Marcus Ericsson 1:39.9746 0.6025 13 24 110.440 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:39.9805 0.6084 29 29 110.434 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 14 David Malukas 1:40.0088 0.6367 25 27 110.402 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 15 Pato O'Ward 1:40.0468 0.6747 15 24 110.360 Chevy Arrow McLaren 16 Alexander Rossi 1:40.1446 0.7725 6 11 110.253 Chevy Arrow McLaren 17 Josef Newgarden 1:40.3516 0.9795 21 26 110.025 Chevy Team Penske 18 Jack Harvey 1:40.3712 0.9991 7 21 110.004 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:40.3928 1.0207 5 18 109.980 Chevy Arrow McLaren 20 Agustin Canapino 1:40.4464 1.0743 30 30 109.921 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 21 Graham Rahal 1:40.5516 1.1795 3 22 109.806 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 Conor Daly 1:40.5622 1.1901 20 21 109.795 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 23 Santino Ferrucci 1:40.5724 1.2003 15 15 109.784 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Helio Castroneves 1:40.7349 1.3628 12 32 109.607 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 25 Sting Ray Robb 1:41.1557 1.7836 29 31 109.151 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 26 Benjamin Pedersen 1:41.5312 2.1591 20 25 108.747 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Kyle Kirkwood 2:01.4916 0.0000 1 1 90.880 Honda Andretti Autosport