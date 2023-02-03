Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows Next / IndyCar ditches double-points for Indianapolis 500
IndyCar Testing report

Herta fastest in opening day of Thermal Club IndyCar test

Colton Herta was fastest on the opening day of the IndyCar pre-season test at Thermal Club, having led in both morning and afternoon sessions.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

The Andretti driver lapped the 17-turn 2.9-mile course in 1m39.3721s, beating his 1m39.9303s effort from the morning session.

The opening two-and-a-half-hour session featured two red flags – both for harmless spin-and-stalls by Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren and Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing.

Herta became the first driver to crack the 100-second barrier with a 1m39.9303s effort, an average of 110.489mph.  

That was just enough to pip his new team-mate, series sophomore Kyle Kirkwood, by 0.0933s, and the Meyer Shank car of Simon Pagenaud by 0.1875s. 

Herta raised the bar in the afternoon session where, unlike the morning’s session, several other drivers broke beneath the 100-second barrier.

His nearest pursuer was Rahal Letterman Lanigan's sophomore Christian Lundgaard, a mere 0.0046s in arrears, despite losing five minutes of track time as punishment for bringing out a red flag with a spin.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, was third fastest ahead of another Andretti driver, Romain Grosjean.

Reigning and two-time IndyCar champion, Team Penske’s Will Power, was fastest of the Chevrolet runners, 0.1969s off top spot to narrowly hold an edge over his longtime rival Scott Dixon in the second Ganassi entry.

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team showed superbly, with Callum Ilott clocking in at seventh fastest, and multiple TC2000 champion Agustin Canapino, a rookie in open-wheel racing of any kind, finishing the day 20th.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

He did cause one of five red flags this afternoon with a spin and stall, but this could not detract from his on-track effort. Canapino’s best time was little more than one second slower than Herta’s benchmark and around 0.7s slower than Ilott. 

Penske's Scott McLaughlin was eighth fastest while Simon Pagenaud, fresh off his Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona win, was ninth fastest for Meyer Shank Racing.

Fastest rookie was former Formula 2 winner Marcus Armstrong, who will campaign the #11 Ganassi entry on road and street courses this year, and cede his seat to Takuma Sato for the ovals. However, he did cause the fifth and final red flag when his car stopped at pit entry at the close of the session.

Aside from Armstrong, Canapino, and Lundgaard, the other reds were caused by rookie Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren), the latter of whom also spun this morning.

Kyle Kirkwood’s failure to set a representative time in his Andretti car was due to a failed clutch.

Testing resumes at 9am local (Pacific) time on Friday.

IndyCar Thermal Club pre-season testing - day 1 times

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

Speed

Engine

Team

1

Colton Herta

1:39.3721

1:39.3721

17

23

111.110

Honda

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

2

Christian Lundgaard

1:39.3767

0.0046

26

29

111.105

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

Alex Palou

1:39.3970

0.0249

18

28

111.082

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Romain Grosjean

1:39.4826

0.1105

19

25

110.986

Honda

Andretti Autosport

5

Will Power

1:39.5690

0.1969

23

26

110.890

Chevy

Team Penske

6

Scott Dixon

1:39.6211

0.2490

18

18

110.832

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Callum Ilott

1:39.6673

0.2952

5

26

110.781

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

8

Scott McLaughlin

1:39.7657

0.3936

23

23

110.671

Chevy

Team Penske

9

Simon Pagenaud

1:39.7862

0.4141

18

23

110.649

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

10

Marcus Armstrong

1:39.9077

0.5356

19

21

110.514

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Rinus VeeKay

1:39.9408

0.5687

20

21

110.477

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

Marcus Ericsson

1:39.9746

0.6025

13

24

110.440

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:39.9805

0.6084

29

29

110.434

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

14

David Malukas

1:40.0088

0.6367

25

27

110.402

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

15

Pato O'Ward

1:40.0468

0.6747

15

24

110.360

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

16

Alexander Rossi

1:40.1446

0.7725

6

11

110.253

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

17

Josef Newgarden

1:40.3516

0.9795

21

26

110.025

Chevy

Team Penske

18

Jack Harvey

1:40.3712

0.9991

7

21

110.004

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

19

Felix Rosenqvist

1:40.3928

1.0207

5

18

109.980

Chevy

Arrow McLaren

20

Agustin Canapino

1:40.4464

1.0743

30

30

109.921

Chevy

Juncos Holling Racing

21

Graham Rahal

1:40.5516

1.1795

3

22

109.806

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

22

Conor Daly

1:40.5622

1.1901

20

21

109.795

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

23

Santino Ferrucci

1:40.5724

1.2003

15

15

109.784

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

24

Helio Castroneves

1:40.7349

1.3628

12

32

109.607

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

25

Sting Ray Robb

1:41.1557

1.7836

29

31

109.151

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

26

Benjamin Pedersen

1:41.5312

2.1591

20

25

108.747

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

Kyle Kirkwood

2:01.4916

0.0000

1

1

90.880

Honda

Andretti Autosport

 

shares
comments
Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Previous article

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Next article

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indianapolis 500

IndyCar ditches double-points for Indianapolis 500
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong says he already feels confident in an IndyCar, after just two days of testing ahead of the 2023 season.

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

The FIA has revealed that six manufacturers have signed up for the next generation of Formula 1 engine regulations starting in 2026, including Red Bull Ford, Audi and Honda.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.