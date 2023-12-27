Subscribe
IndyCar Laguna Seca
News

IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing

The combination of Joey Barnes and Nick Degroot provide their respective thoughts in a team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 season in the IndyCar Series. This time, the duo look at Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Co-author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

#77 – Callum Ilott, 16th in championship standings (266 points) – 17 races

  • 0 wins, 0 podium, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances
  • Best Finish: 5th (St. Petersburg, Laguna Seca)
  • Best Start: 8th (Portland)

#78 – Agustín Canapino, 21st in championship standings (180 points) – 17 races

  • 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances
  • Best Finish: 12th (St. Petersburg, Texas, Toronto)
  • Best Start: 18th (Toronto* - qualified 13th at Laguna Seca but started 19th with grid penalties)

Joey Barnes: If you were to look back at Ilott’s rookie season in 2022 with JHR, there was hope of taking a big step in 2023. While there were some really strong positives at times, I think that potential was capped with the expansion of two full-time entries and a rookie in Canapino that was adjusting to open wheel racing. Usually, growing horizontally means sacrificing those vertical gains in the short term. That said, there was still a lot to be impressed by this past season.

Ilott bookended the year with a pair of career-best fifth-place finishes and scored one more top 10 (three) than his rookie campaign. He encountered more drama than needed at the Indianapolis 500, where he eventually swapped out the primary car for the backup to make the race and climb from 27th to a respectable 12th. Overall, it was progress but any hope of seeing how far that could have gone ended with the offseason change that saw Romain Grosjean signed and Ilott parting from the team and bound for the World Endurance Championship. Ilott could still be on the grid for select IndyCar rounds, but time will tell what that looks like.

With Canapino, the Argentine was impressive with a pair of 12th-place results on a street circuit and a fast oval. It was known there would be rookie woes, but he adapted way quicker than many expected. It can’t be overlooked that a potential podiums, or at the least a top five, was on the cards at Laguna Seca before unfortunate contact with Ilott. With Canapino returning for a second year in 2024, it’ll be interesting to see his and JHR’s progression.

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Nick Degroot: I'd say 2023 was a step in the right direction for Juncos. They scored two top-fives and Callum Ilott bettered his season-long average finish by two, while also placing four positions higher in the final standings. His fifth-place finish at the season-opener and season finale were highlights for the Juncos group.

Now, the arrival of Agustín Canapino certainly shook things up. The rookie driver's campaign was marred by run-ins with his team-mate, and social media abuse from some fans cast a shadow over the entire team.

Despite the drama, Juncos appears to be heading in the right direction performance-wise. Signing Romain Grosjean for 2024 will be a major help as they continue to find their footing at the top level of American open-wheel racing. I'll be interested to see if the pairing of Canapino and Grosjean goes smoother than the duo Canapino and Ilott.

shares
comments
Previous article IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
Joey Barnes
More
Joey Barnes
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar

IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Meyer Shank Racing

Callum Ilott
More
Callum Ilott
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

IndyCar

How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar How Ilott is patiently building his name in IndyCar

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

More
Juncos Hollinger Racing
“Hater resistant” Grosjean aware of past Juncos IndyCar online abuse

“Hater resistant” Grosjean aware of past Juncos IndyCar online abuse

IndyCar

“Hater resistant” Grosjean aware of past Juncos IndyCar online abuse “Hater resistant” Grosjean aware of past Juncos IndyCar online abuse

How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

IndyCar

How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos How Romain Grosjean found his IndyCar salvation with Juncos

Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar

Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Grosjean signs with Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Latest news

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs Verstappen: Red Bull still needs to improve on F1 street circuits and kerbs

Binder 'didn't accept limitations' of KTM MotoGP bike enough in 2023

Binder 'didn't accept limitations' of KTM MotoGP bike enough in 2023

MGP MotoGP

Binder 'didn't accept limitations' of KTM MotoGP bike enough in 2023 Binder 'didn't accept limitations' of KTM MotoGP bike enough in 2023

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe