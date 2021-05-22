Indy 500: Harvey heads final practice, Penske struggles continue

Just nine cars took part in the session which allowed drivers to test their overnight changes before today’s qualifying runs, although with the ideal ambient temperatures, conditions were far more favourable than many drivers expect to encounter this afternoon.

Harvey topped the speeds with a 230.232mph average over four laps, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato on 229.983mph.

Rookie Scott McLaughlin ran a 229.682mph average to finish as top Penske ahead of team-mate Simon Pagenaud who completed two runs, as did the Andretti Autosports of Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti. However, Will Power and Josef Newgarden were some 1mph off Harvey’s average.

Nonetheless Power told Peacock TV that his car’s handling had been vastly improved, and said if he qualified in the top 15 this afternoon it will have been a good day, as he feels he can race from there and has a strong race set-up.

Qualifying will begin at 12pm local time with all drivers beginning their first run in the order below. After all 35 entrants have made their first runs – which will take a total of approximately three hours, barring yellow-flags – cars can make an unlimited number of runs thereafter.

Those entries wishing to take advantage of this opportunity can join one of two lines. The fast line takes priority but obliges the entry to withdraw his or her current four-lap average. Getting to the track via the slow lane allows an entry to retain his or her existing speed.

When the gun goes off at 5.50pm local time this afternoon, grid positions 10 through 30 will be locked in place.

The top nine will progress to the Fast Nine shootout – just one four-lap run per car – on Sunday starting at 3pm local time, while the bottom five from qualifying today will be consigned to the Last Chance Qualifying shootout on Sunday at 1.15pm local time for the three slots on the last row of the grid. An entry’s number of runs in this session is confined only by time.

Following last night’s draw for qualifying, cars will make their initial runs in the following order:

1 9 Scott Dixon Honda 2 98 Marco Andretti Honda 3 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Honda 4 06 Helio Castroneves Honda 5 18 Ed Jones Honda 6 29 James Hinchcliffe Honda 7 25 Stefan Wilson Honda 8 48 Tony Kanaan Honda 9 2 Josef Newgarden Chevy 10 21 Rinus VeeKay Chevy 11 3 Scott McLaughlin Chevy 12 30 Takuma Sato Honda 13 45 Santino Ferrucci Honda 14 24 Sage Karam Chevy 15 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Honda 16 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Chevy 17 1 JR Hildebrand Chevy 18 12 Will Power Chevy 19 20 Ed Carpenter Chevy 20 5 Pato O’Ward Chevy 21 7 Felix Rosenqvist Chevy 22 59 Max Chilton Chevy 23 4 Dalton Kellett Chevy 24 47 Conor Daly Chevy 25 15 Grahal Rahal Honda 26 60 Jack Harvey Honda 27 75 RC Enerson Chevy 28 10 Alex Palou Honda 29 22 Simon Pagenaud Chevy 30 26 Colton Herta Honda 31 27 Alexander Rossi Honda 32 8 Marcus Ericsson Honda 33 16 Simon De Silvestro Chevy 34 11 Charlie Kimball Chevy 35 14 Sebastien Bourdais Chevy

