Previous / Indy 500: Power survives brush with wall to join Karam and De Silvestro on grid Next / Dixon didn't want to know trim level before "hairy" Indy 500 pole run
IndyCar / Indy 500 Qualifying report

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta to grab fourth pole

By:

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon eclipsed a great effort from Colton Herta and the Ed Carpenter Racing duo to nail his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole with an average of 231.685mph.

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta to grab fourth pole

Marcus Ericsson, took the #8 Chip Ganassi Racing machine out first and, as he got to his fourth lap, he started getting very close to the walls, but he kept his foot in.

His pace was immediately called into question when Ryan Hunter-Reay delivered a 231.428mph on the opening lap but, despite a much faster drop-off across the four laps, the 2014 Indy 500 winner, still clung on to deliver a better average.

Alex Palou went even faster, however, proving the quality of the Ganassi team’s overnight work to fix the #10 car, following Palou’s major accident at Turn 2 on his second run on Saturday.

Four-time Indy polesitter Helio Castroneves couldn’t grab a fifth but, in his first 500 away from Team Penske, the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda driver nailed a 230.355mph average.

Then out came Rinus VeeKay, who crashed his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet in testing last month, and he produced the first 232mph lap of the day. He had a nasty wriggle through Turn 1 on his fourth lap but kept his foot in to set a startling 231.511mph average, 1.1mph faster than the next fastest at the time, Palou.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, crash

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, crash

Photo by: Matt Fraver

Team boss Carpenter was next out and set near identical speeds to his young team-mate over the first three laps, but the three-time pole winner lost 0.1mph on the fourth lap to slot into second.

The #48 American Legion-sponsored Ganassi car of Tony Kanaan didn’t have pole-winning pace on this day, although he was comfortably clear of all but the ECR pair.

Colton Herta in the second Andretti Autosport car was a major threat to VeeKay, though, his third lap being notably faster, and then being the first driver to keep all four laps above 231mph.

Scott Dixon was the last to run, and when he landed a 232.757mph on his opening lap, it was clear that Ganassi’s six-time IndyCar champion had the potential to earn his fourth pole.

His drop-off was around 1.1mph across the four laps, so his final margin over Herta was only 0.03mph – after 10 miles of flat-out driving around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – but the job was done.

Fast nine times

P Driver Team-Engine Lap 1 Lap 2 Lap 3 Lap 4 Average
1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 232.757 231.879 231.333 230.778 231.685
2 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda 232.356 231.672 231.349 231.247 231.655
3 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 232.323 231.632 231.181 230.914 231.511
4 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 232.390 231.647 231.174 230.812 231.504
5 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 231.721 231.079 230.838 230.491 231.032
6 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 231.228 230.642 230.419 230.177 230.616
7 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport-Honda 231.428 230.656 230.225 229.696 230.499
8 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 230.995 230.393 230.184 229.852 230.355
9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 230.996 230.484 230.063 229.734 230.318

 

Indy 500: Power survives brush with wall to join Karam and De Silvestro on grid

Previous article

Indy 500: Power survives brush with wall to join Karam and De Silvestro on grid

Next article

Dixon didn’t want to know trim level before “hairy” Indy 500 pole run

Dixon didn’t want to know trim level before “hairy” Indy 500 pole run
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

