IMS IndyCar: Power claims first win of 2021 over Grosjean at Indianapolis

Penske driver Power, having opened the race on the hard tyre, was able to clear polesitter Pato O’Ward following the opening pit phase, with O’Ward then taking on the hard tyre to pose little threat to Power on softs.

This gave Power plenty of opportunity to open up a seemingly unassailable lead, which he then began to build over Colton Herta as the Andretti driver relegated O’Ward down a further place.

Power was then stuck behind James Hinchcliffe after the second round of stops, who was fighting the tide in attempting to remain on the lead lap.

Hinchcliffe’s recalcitrance allowed Herta to cut Power’s lead down to size – which stood at 9.5 seconds at its zenith.

Attempting to clear Hinchcliffe by going short on his final pitstop, Power was dismayed to find Hinchcliffe also stopping ahead of him, increasing the amount of time he would spend staring at the Canadian’s rear wing.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou’s Honda engine then cried enough on lap 68, bringing out the first caution of the race just as Herta had homed in to within two seconds of Power - with Romain Grosjean in tow.

Hinchcliffe was then moved to the back of the field to free up Power, whose main threat became Grosjean at the restart as the Dale Coyne Racing driver nipped past Herta at the first corner with a brave dive around the outside.

Power was able to keep a one-second buffer over Grosjean, but was then forced to contend with another caution as Rinus VeeKay was thrust into a spin at Turn 7 by Scott McLaughlin – leaving the Dutch driver requiring roadside assistance after stalling.

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda Photo by: Geoff Miller / Motorsport Images

But Power managed the restart and darted off into the lead, seeing out the remaining six laps to claim his 40th victory in the US open-wheel top flight.

Grosjean claimed second once more on the Indy road course, having done so at the previous race on the infield configuration back in May.

The French driver saw off Colton Herta’s final assault in the last few laps, leaving both drivers to hang on after the two no longer had any push-to-pass remaining.

Alexander Rossi claimed his best result of the year in fourth, spending most of the race battling with Jack Harvey, although the two were separated by O’Ward at the flag.

Graham Rahal finished seventh, as Josef Newgarden overcame a 20th-place starting berth to finish eighth despite a late skirmish with Takuma Sato.

Nashville winner Marcus Ericsson was able to take advantage of the duo’s contact at Turn 1 to claim ninth, leaving Sato to complete the top 10.

Rookie driver Christian Lundgaard, making his first appearance in IndyCar, could not follow up on his impressive qualifying pace, losing a number of spots throughout the race and falling down to 12th after a difficult mid-race stint on the hard tyre.

Palou’s retirement means that his points lead has been cut to just 21 points over O’Ward, with four rounds remaining.

Indianapolis GP II race results - 85 laps