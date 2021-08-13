IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

May’s GP of Indy winner Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver to duck into the 71sec bracket, with a 1min11.8641sec effort on his fourth lap, with Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda – traditionally fast around here – his nearest competitor, 0.155sec behind.

With 20mins to go, Lundgaard, Formula 2 race winner, jumped up into sixth in the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Helio Castroneves in the second MSR-Honda went second, displacing teammate Harvey, and Conor Daly put his ECR-Chevy into fourth.

Among the minor mistakes and use of run-offs, Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power had a little adventure with 18mins to go when he locked up his brakes in the #12 Penske at Turn 1, then missed the rejoin route in the run-off and drifted onto the banking of Indy oval Turn 4. He was refired by the AMR Safety Team and returned to action.

In the final quarter-hour of the session as drivers took on a set of new Firestone primaries, May’s polesitter Romain Grosjean stuck his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda into P1, ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy), Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s points leader), and Ed Jones (Coyne-with Vasser-Sullivan).

Then Power sprung to the top of the times for drivers on primary tires, producing a 1min11.5371sec.

Naturally, times really started to come down once the softer-compound alternate Firestones were put on, and VeeKay clocked the first 70sec lap – 1min10.9062sec – before Lundgaard set time less than quarter-second slower.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Alex Palou hit P1 with a 1min10.8839sec, and Graham Rahal all-but matched Lundgaard to go fourth before the fun was put on hold with a red flag for Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda which ground to a halt at pit exit with a dragging clutch and an oil-pressure problem.

With three minutes to go, most of the remaining 28 cars hit the track once more. Rahal fell off the track at Turn 7 for a second time, while veteran teammate Takuma Sato had an unnecessary run-in with Jones.

VeeKay drew to 0.0233sec behind Palou’s top time, while O’Ward bounced into third ahead of Harvey.

Josef Newgarden, who will take a six-place grid penalty, snatched fifth at the last gasp, a couple of hundredths ahead of Penske teammate Power.

Lundgaard showed no qualms about using the extra grip from the Firestone reds to stay well inside the Top 10.

Ryan Hunter-Reay swerved around the recovering Rahal to take 10th, ahead of AA-Honda teammate Alexander Rossi.

Top Gun Racing made an encouraging return to action – the first time it has entered an IndyCar race since its DNQ at the Indy 500 – as RC Enerson did his traditionally impressive job to end up 22nd, just 1.1sec off the ultimate pace.

Despite finishing 27th of 28 cars, Jimmie Johnson could take huge encouragement from the session, too, within 1.5sec of pacesetting teammate Palou.

Qualifying begins at 7pm local (Eastern) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Alex Palou 1:10.8839 1:10.8839 17 21 123.870 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.9062 0.0223 19 24 123.831 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 3 Pato O'Ward 1:10.9267 0.0428 20 21 123.795 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 4 Jack Harvey 1:10.9397 0.0558 15 16 123.773 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 5 Josef Newgarden 1:11.0850 0.2011 22 22 123.520 Chevy Team Penske 6 Will Power 1:11.1113 0.2274 24 24 123.474 Chevy Team Penske 7 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.1412 0.2573 22 27 123.422 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Graham Rahal 1:11.1553 0.2714 21 25 123.398 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.2854 0.4015 20 20 123.172 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:11.2972 0.4133 23 23 123.152 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 Alexander Rossi 1:11.3067 0.4228 16 16 123.136 Honda Andretti Autosport 12 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.3710 0.4871 22 22 123.025 Chevy Team Penske 13 Romain Grosjean 1:11.3919 0.5080 17 21 122.989 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 14 Conor Daly 1:11.4393 0.5554 20 20 122.907 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 15 Scott Dixon 1:11.4858 0.6019 22 22 122.827 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Helio Castroneves 1:11.5472 0.6633 18 22 122.722 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 17 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.5860 0.7021 19 23 122.655 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 Sebastien Bourdais 1:11.6385 0.7546 20 20 122.565 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.7291 0.8452 18 18 122.411 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 20 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.7720 0.8881 19 26 122.337 Chevy Team Penske 21 Ed Jones 1:11.7966 0.9127 13 18 122.295 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 22 RC Enerson 1:12.0191 1.1352 21 25 121.918 Chevy Top Gun Racing 23 Takuma Sato 1:12.0270 1.1431 22 22 121.904 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Max Chilton 1:12.1745 1.2906 23 23 121.655 Chevy Carlin 25 Dalton Kellett 1:12.2029 1.3190 20 26 121.607 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 Colton Herta 1:12.2410 1.3571 3 16 121.543 Honda Andretti Autosport 27 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.2995 1.4156 20 26 121.445 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 28 Cody Ware 1:13.5020 2.6181 22 22 119.458 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing