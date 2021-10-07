Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
IndyCar News

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

By:

After his first test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Romain Grosjean said he’s excited racing with his new Andretti Autosport team-mates and learning from four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

Like Jimmie Johnson who was also in action at IMS today, Grosjean’s attempt to complete the Rookie Orientation Programme was stymied by rain, just a few laps shy of completing the third and final phase, which requires the rookie to run 15 laps over 215mph.

But the former Formula 1 driver, who has switched to the #28 Andretti Autosport after running his rookie IndyCar season for Dale Coyne Racing, was drawing several positives after his first test with Michael Andretti’s squad and his first ever laps on Indy’s iconic oval.

“It's a very impressive team in the way they work, the way they operate,” observed the 35-year-old who skipped this year’s Texas double-header as well as the Indy 500. “But it's also a very open team. They also are very interested in understanding what we were doing with our car [at Coyne], how could we be so fast.

“It's a big team, but also I like the fact that inside the team you can fly with your own wings. It's not, like, super rigid where you cannot do anything. I feel like we've got all the resources we want, but we can also do our work on our side. If it doesn't work, we have the chance to revert back to [the setup of] someone else. If it works, it feels like we can be onto something cool.”

He later added that having three team-mates – plus Andretti Autosport’s technical partnership with Meyer Shank Racing, who will run Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud next year – will be of enormous benefit next May.

“The car set-up today was very, very good. It was kind of easy to go through the phases, which is great. But I think I still need to learn a lot on ovals.

“I think that's why you have a driver like Helio, that can win it more than once. One could be a lucky day. Twice I doubt it's a lucky day. Four times, you know he's doing something special! It's great that I'm able to look at his data, what he's been doing, try to learn as much as I can to do the same.”

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport-Honda, IMS Rookie Orientation Program, Oct. 6, 2021.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport-Honda, IMS Rookie Orientation Program, Oct. 6, 2021.

Photo by: Chris Owens

Grosjean said he had been listening attentively to advice and appreciated the presence of James Hinchcliffe, whose latest spell in the squad, at least as a full-time driver, is apparently at an end.

“I got some good explanations, some good tips from the guys, from the engineers,” Grosjean said. “Also, James Hinchcliffe came in the morning, which I appreciated a lot. Michael was there, as well. When you've got those guys, they know what they're talking about, so that was great to be with them and to know what to do.”

Asked what advice they provided, Grosjean said: “Look at the windsock, that was a good one. You don't think about it if you don't know about it.

“Don't go too low down the line and hit the inside curbs. Pump your brake before you get to the pit stop. A few things that are a little bit different from normal because obviously in Gateway [scene of Grosjean’s oval debut] we were using the brakes. When you were coming to the box [in Gateway], they were hot-ish – not super hot, but there was heat in them. Here you can do 20 laps, 30 laps and you don't touch the brake. When you come in, they are cold. It's not that friendly.”

Read Also:

Given that it was also Grosjean’s first test with Andretti Autosport, he discovered changes between the in-cockpit arrangements of the two cars.

“The steering wheel is different because every team can put the buttons where they want,” he remarked. “I need to get used to them. I pressed a few times the overtake button [instead of] the pit speed limiter – a few things like that. The screen, the dash, was a bit different as well. I was getting used to it.

“The cockpit feels pretty much the same, especially because we could carry over my seat from Dale Coyne to Andretti. My seating position has been the same. Only thing is, I was using a Ryan Hunter-Reay grip today on the steering wheel, whilst we are going to do mine now. That was a bit different from what I'd ideally like.”

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Chris Owens

Unlike some of the more experienced oval drivers, Grosjean said he had the steering wheel set in the traditional manner, with the top of the wheel level when the front wheels were straight. Some drivers prefer to have the wheel set-up whereby it appears to be turning right on the straights so that it becomes level when pitching into the four bends.

“It was actually quite straight in the straight, at least compared to Gateway,” said Grosjean. “I think Gateway was a bit different because it's a tighter track. Actually I learned maybe Iowa could be more. It felt pretty straight compared to Gateway. Even on the straight, the car wants to go left, but nowhere near as bad as it was in St. Louis.

“It felt OK. I don't know on ovals what I should have, so I pretty much copy what new team-mates Colton [Herta] and Alex [Rossi] are running, then use that as a reference and learn from there. So far I didn't feel like anything needed a big change.”

shares
comments

Related video

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

Previous article

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

2 h
3
GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

19 min
4
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

2 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

1 d
Latest news
Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
INDY

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

39m
McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
VASC

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

12 h
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
INDY

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

16 h
Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
INDY

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

22 h
McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements
VASC

McLaughlin won't race at Bathurst for DJR due to quarantine requirements

Oct 5, 2021
Latest videos
2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
Sep 27, 2021

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

Grosjean, Johnson to take Indy 500 rookie test on Wednesday
IndyCar

Grosjean, Johnson to take Indy 500 rookie test on Wednesday

Romain Grosjean More
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Grosjean 'felt like Zanardi' in Corkscrew passes for Laguna Seca podium charge

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut Gateway
IndyCar

Grosjean ready to tackle other IndyCar ovals after strong debut

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th Long Beach
IndyCar

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong Long Beach
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay upbeat about IndyCar future ahead of Andretti swansong

Herta expects IndyCar tyre struggles at Laguna Seca Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Herta expects IndyCar tyre struggles at Laguna Seca

Trending Today

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Plus
GT GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP set for longest season ever as provisional 2022 calendar finalised

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
16 h
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean keen to learn from Castroneves and new Andretti team-mates

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin didn't want "half-arsed" Bathurst 1000 campaign

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
IndyCar IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.