All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

Andretti Global’s erstwhile IndyCar points leader Colton Herta accused his team-mate Marcus Ericsson of racing him “like an ass” at Indianapolis on Saturday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

After Ericsson and Herta qualified down in 21st and 24th respectively, the pair collided on the second lap of the Indy GP in a frantic opening to the fourth round of the IndyCar Series on Indianapolis’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.

It caused Herta – whose qualifying was ruined when his team ran him out of fuel – to tumble to the back of the field after being forced off the track and through the gravel trap.

He immediately got on the radio for a curse-laden rant about his team-mate.

“Your team-mate’s leading the championship and you race him like an ass,” Herta told NBC after the race. “I don’t know what you’re thinking.

“[Being shown a replay of their clash] He probably braked deeper than he did in qualifying right there, and he runs me clean off the track.

“You’ve got to be smarter than that, man. So, so dumb.”

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

The delay switched him into an aggressive early-stopping strategy to make up time, using the undercut throughout the three-stop schedule to jump ahead of those in front.

“There’s definitely room for improvement,” Herta said of his day. “Really, really solid pitstops and solid strategy.

“The team definitely made my job a lot easier today. Picking up positions, a lot of it was through the fuel cycles, good pitstops and undercutting a lot of the guys and that’s how we made the majority of our positions up.

“But I think there was a scenario there where we get a podium.”

Following a yellow flag during his final stint, Herta recovered to finish seventh, just 4.5s behind winner and new points leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Herta now drops to fourth in the championship, behind runner-up Will Power of Team Penske and CGR’s Scott Dixon.

When asked if he would speak to Ericsson about the clash, Herta replied: “I’ll probably let him know what I feel, yeah.”

Ericsson was given an in-race five-place penalty by Race Control over the incident, which ensured he dropped back behind Herta.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
Next article Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
IMSA Laguna Seca: Bourdais pips Derani for pole in Cadillac 1-2

IMSA Laguna Seca: Bourdais pips Derani for pole in Cadillac 1-2

IMSA
Laguna Seca
IMSA Laguna Seca: Bourdais pips Derani for pole in Cadillac 1-2
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover

Formula 1
Miami GP
How best-ever Miami GP defied fears over a Vegas F1 hangover
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Colton Herta
More from
Colton Herta
IndyCar Indy GP: Herta fastest from Canapino, as engine issues spark concerns

IndyCar Indy GP: Herta fastest from Canapino, as engine issues spark concerns

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Herta fastest from Canapino, as engine issues spark concerns
Herta: Any excuse Newgarden and Penske have “is bullshit”

Herta: Any excuse Newgarden and Penske have “is bullshit”

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Herta: Any excuse Newgarden and Penske have “is bullshit”
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”

Indy Lights
Indianapolis I
Chadwick: First Indy NXT podium shows improvements “starting to pay off”
“Angry” Ericsson vows to get Indy 500 revenge after loss that “still hurts”

“Angry” Ericsson vows to get Indy 500 revenge after loss that “still hurts”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
“Angry” Ericsson vows to get Indy 500 revenge after loss that “still hurts”
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Latest news

RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight
BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe