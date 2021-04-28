Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Gateway News

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

By:

Haas Formula 1 test and reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will enter all four oval races in the 2021 IndyCar Series, forcing him to skip the Le Mans 24 Hours

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

The original plan was for him to run Le Mans with G-Drive as well as run the ovals for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

However, when Le Mans was pushed back from its traditional mid-June date to 21-22 August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fittipaldi was forced to choose between sharing G-Drive’s LMP2 Aurus (ORECA) Gibson with Rui Andrade and John Falb, and competing at the Gateway IndyCar round.

The nephew of IndyCar legend Emerson Fittipaldi has elected for the latter, a venue at which he shone in his injury-interrupted 2018 season with Coyne.

With the grid set by points, and Fittipaldi having missed several races due to his World Endurance Championship shunt at Spa, he was forced to start at the back of the field at the 1.25-mile oval, yet came through to finish 11th.

This weekend in the Texas Motor Speedway double-header, Fittipaldi will make his first IndyCar start in more than two years when he takes over the #51 Coyne-RWR car driven in the opening two rounds by ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Next month he will be entered for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Fittipaldi’s presence at Gateway increases the possibility of Coyne running three cars there – for full-timer Ed Jones in the DCR with Vasser Sullivan car, and then two cars in partnership with Rick Ware Racing for Fittipaldi and Grosjean.

While Grosjean has said no to superspeedways this year, he’s admitted on record and in private that he’s intrigued by oval racing, and Coyne confirmed to Autosport that the 35-year-old Frenchman last weekend again discussed the possibility of racing at Gateway.

Coyne has already stated that the team can and will run three cars at Gateway should Grosjean elect to race there.

DCR has three entries in the Indy 500, for Jones, Fittipaldi and Cody Ware, who completed his Rookie Orientation Program earlier this month. However, Ware is still seeking more sponsorship to seal the drive.

