All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up

Santino Ferrucci and Romain Grosjean had a close call in the IndyCar warm-up session for the Indy Grand Prix, which resulted in some stern words from the former after an on-track middle finger gesture.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

The two left pitlane running nose to tail and moments later went side-by-side and were not giving each other any space coming out of Turn 11. 

Ferrucci, coming up the inside, managed to get by Grosjean’s #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet as they approached traffic heading into Turn 12.

A replay showed Ferrucci raising his hand above the aeroscreen of his #14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet and provided a middle finger salute to the 38-year-old Swiss-born Frenchman.

 

Ferrucci finished ninth in the session, with Grosjean ending up 13th.

When the 30-minute session was over, Ferrucci mentioned there was payback that dates back to the last round at Barber.

“Man, he drove into me at Barber in the warm-up for no reason,” said Ferrucci. “I'm simply just returning the favour, my friend. It's not Formula 1 anymore; you can hit people with these cars and be fine.

“You want to turn it into me when I have the inside? I'm not lifting. I'm sorry. I had the corner and that's on him. If he doesn't like it, then come over here and talk to me about it.”

Ferrucci was quick to point out that there is nothing that precedes the incident at Barber, but he also won’t tolerate being pushed around.

“No, that's kind of where it started,” Ferrucci said. “I don't really have a beef with the guy. He's a nice dude, but you got to have a little bit more respect for your competitors on track.

“It's no sense me banging wheels with me at Barber. I'm on the inside this time. It's my corner and you want to turn into me, so be it. But like I said, I'm not lifting.”

 

For his part, Ferrucci believes the close racing will continue in today's Indy GP.

“I think we'll be able to pass,” Ferrucci said. “This track's notorious for having good racing, not just on the Speedway, but for the GP. We'll see.

“It's gonna be tight out there. It's real close. The field's real tight this year. Everyone's so good. There's very little discrepancy. You're more or less capitalizing on mistakes for other people.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article IndyCar Indy GP: Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
How Palou managed the final restart to win the IndyCar Indy GP

How Palou managed the final restart to win the IndyCar Indy GP

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
How Palou managed the final restart to win the IndyCar Indy GP
Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season

Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Lundgaard “Happy to be disappointed” with first podium of IndyCar season
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
Romain Grosjean
More from
Romain Grosjean
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

IndyCar
Thermal
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

Latest news

Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Martin "doesn't have anything to demonstrate" to Ducati after French GP win
RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe