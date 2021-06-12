Tickets Subscribe
Detroit IndyCar: Rosenqvist crash stops opening race
IndyCar / Detroit Race report

Detroit IndyCar: Ericsson claims first win after Power restart heartbreak

By:

Marcus Ericsson claimed his first IndyCar victory in a twice red-flagged opening race at Detroit, as long-time leader Will Power was cruelly denied his first win of the year.

Romain Grosjean’s late crash at Turn 9 produced the second red flag with five laps remaining, with Power seemingly set to beat Ericsson and claim his first victory of the season – two weeks after a disappointing Indianapolis 500.

But as the engines were started back up again ahead of the restart, Power’s was unable to fire up which left him stranded in pitlane and snatch victory away from the Australian.

Ericsson, having been chasing Power throughout the final pair of stints, assumed the lead and the Chip Ganassi Racing executed a perfect restart to streak clear of the chasing duo of Rinus VeeKay and Pato O’Ward.

Converting his 15th-place grid slot into victory, this was Ericsson’s first race win since the 2013 GP2 feature race at the Nurburgring.

The race was first paused after a horror crash for Felix Rosenqvist at Turn 6, and the red flag was flown on lap 28 after the Arrow McLaren SP driver had a stuck throttle and hit the tyre barrier straight on.

The Swede had to be extricated from the car and was thankfully conscious, while the barriers had to be repaired as the concrete blocks were knocked back in the impact.

Rosenqvist was taken to the in-field care unit by the Detroit medical team for preliminary checks, before being moved to hospital for further evaluation.

Once the race was restarted under yellow flag, the yet-to-pit runners peeled in after the first lap under the pace car – elevating Power into the lead ahead of Ericsson.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Power was then under pressure from Ericsson, who in turn had VeeKay on his tail after the Dutch driver had overcome Takuma Sato – and the three were separated by a second until Penske driver Power found enough pace to start building a lead.

The leading pair then pitted at the end of lap 48, Power managing to crack open the gap to Ericsson slightly, but Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden – looking to get ahead and chase Santino Ferrucci ahead prior to their own stops – put a robust pass on Power at Turn 5.

This brought Ericsson further into play, and the ex-Caterham and Sauber Formula 1 driver managed to wind Power in and sit within a second of the Chevrolet-powered car prior to the final red flag.

With the cars brought to the pitlane, Power asked for his mechanics to bring a fan to the car having been worried that the electronics would overheat – but his request was in vain as his car could not fire up in time for the restart, and he was eventually classified 20th.

VeeKay, having been passed by Sato two laps before the final red flag was waved, repassed the Japanese driver to get up to second – and was followed through by O’Ward moments later to set up a thrilling scrap for second.

But despite O’Ward’s best efforts in the final collection of corners, VeeKay held on to secure the runner-up spot on track, crossing the line just under 0.2s ahead of the Mexican driver.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Sato led home a trio of Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars, who all began the race well outside the top 10, but made use of the stop-start nature of the race to move up the order.

Graham Rahal, who started 20th on the harder tyres on an alternate strategy, finished fifth, as Santino Ferrucci’s robust passes on Simon Pagenaud and Ed Jones late on in the race helped the part-time driver secure sixth place.

Alexander Rossi was in among the early contenders for victory, fighting with O’Ward in the opening laps for the lead, and although the Andretti driver made good headway rising through the pack after his early pitstop to ditch the soft tyres, he could only manage seventh.

Scott Dixon claimed eighth, also running the alternative strategy, finishing ahead of Jones - who had fallen down the order having taken to the restart in sixth.

After losing his rear-left wheel following his first pitstop, Newgarden put in a valiant drive to recover from the back. Making use of the wavearound, the two-time IndyCar champion managed to rescue 10th, ahead of Sebastien Bourdais and Pagenaud, whose nose was put out of joint by Ferrucci’s tactile pass late on.

IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix - Race 1 Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70  
2 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 1.729
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 70 1.910
4 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 8.168
5 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 9.464
6 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 70 9.567
7 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 70 10.340
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 10.895
9 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 70 11.942
10 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 70 12.506
11 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 70 13.579
12 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 70 13.827
13 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 70 14.792
14 United States Colton Herta Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian 70 16.088
15 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 70 17.253
16 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 70 18.289
17 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 70 19.011
18 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 69 1 Lap
19 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 67 3 Laps
20 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 67 3 Laps
21 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 65 5 Laps
22 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 65 5 Laps
23 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 63 7 Laps
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 49 21 Laps
25 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 23 47 Laps
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

