DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick despite Andretti split
While DHL’s recent switch from Andretti Global to Chip Ganassi Racing to sponsor two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was confirmed earlier this week, the global logistics giant will remain involved with Jamie Chadwick.
When Chadwick, a three-time W-Series champion, was announced last December for a maiden campaign in Indy NXT with Andretti Global (then Andretti Autosport), DHL came on board as the primary sponsor to support the effort. The press release at the time read that supporting her “is a natural progression that aligns with DHL’s global values in creating inclusion for all, including the development of women around the world through its global partnerships and within its business.”
The Briton went on to score five top 10 finishes through 14 races, including a career-best sixth at Portland International Raceway (best by a female since Pippa Mann finished fifth at Homestead in 2010), to end up 12th in the championship standings.
Already confirmed for a second consecutive year with Andretti in Indy NXT, Chadwick showed up in an all-black firesuit with no logos at the post-season Chris Griffis Memorial Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in October.
The visual added speculation DHL would not continue its partnership with Andretti after 13 years together, with success that included the 2012 IndyCar championship and winning the Indianapolis 500 – both with Ryan Hunter-Reay.
The previous two years with Romain Grosjean ended with zero wins and three podiums, along with failed attempts to finish in the top 10 of the overall standings. Grosjean joined Juncos Hollinger Racing earlier this offseason.
Although DHL has parted ways with Andretti, and a primary sponsor for Chadwick has yet to be named for her 2024 season, DHL’s American CEO Mike Parra confirmed on Tuesday’s media call that Chadwick remains an ambassador with the company.
“We're going to be doing an ambassadorship role, which was the original intention when we spoke to her a couple of years ago,” Parra said.
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Jamie Chadwick
“We've been following Jamie for five years, my team has. Yeah, we'll be doing an ambassadorship role with her inside of the series, but more importantly outside the series.”
Parra was then asked by Autosport if that means her possible future opportunities in the IndyCar Series would continue with Andretti or if it would follow DHL to Ganassi at some point.
“Yeah, you can never say never,” Parra said.
“You can never say never with Jamie. From an ambassador standpoint, we're already working with her.
"Yeah, we'll see when we get there.”
