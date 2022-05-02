Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression
IndyCar / Birmingham News

Defeated VeeKay “too conservative” on Barber IndyCar out-lap

Rinus VeeKay admits being "too conservative" under braking for Turn 5 after his second and final stop cost him victory in the Barber IndyCar race to Pato O’Ward.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Defeated VeeKay “too conservative” on Barber IndyCar out-lap

The downhill hairpin left-handed Turn 5 follows a long climb from Turn 2, and it is notoriously difficult to judge the ultimate braking distance for the corner while on a cold set of Firestone’s harder primary compound tyres.

Ed Carpenter Racing's VeeKay led Arrow McLaren SP rival O'Ward for the first two stints of the race from pole position, but his two-second advantage was closed to virtually nothing as both headed for the pits on lap 61 when the Dutchman lost ground in traffic.  

As they departed the pits on lap 62, O’Ward was so close that he even took a look down the inside of Turn 2, before slipstreaming the ECR car up the hill.

VeeKay moved left to defend the inside line into Turn 5, but the Arrow McLaren SP driver outbraked him on the outside, took a wide radius to the corner and assumed the net lead.

Two laps later, Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) emerged from his final stop into the gap between O’Ward and VeeKay, at which point the ECR driver was unable to keep on terms with the leading pair.

VeeKay nonetheless came home third, his best result since he finished runner-up to O’Ward in last year's first Detroit race.

"The weekend has been pretty good," VeeKay said. "We started out the first two-thirds of the race very strong, leading, saving a lot of fuel. Very happy with that.

"Unfortunately I got held up a little bit before getting into my second pit stop, so Pato was on me, really on me.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, podium

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, podium

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

"I did beat him out of pit lane but coming into Turn 5 I just took it a little bit too conservative, and he got around me. He drove away basically. I lacked a little bit of pace on the last set of tyres.

"Pato and Alex were a little bit too fast for me to hang with, but I think third place is pretty good still.

"Unfortunately I didn't push enough on that out lap. Another lesson learned – unfortunately the hard way.”

Asked why he had been cautious, VeeKay replied: "Well, I have screwed myself a few times in the past braking a little too deep, locking a tyre, basically destroying my whole last stint.

"I did not know Pato was going that deep. I was looking in my mirrors a lot – maybe that distracted me a little bit, I don't know.

"If I could go back, I would go way deeper and stay ahead of him.

"I was also struggling a little bit more on my last set of tyres, he was definitely faster on that last stint.

"It's a deserved win for him, fortunately I still got a podium out of it."

shares
comments
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression
Previous article

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression

O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar deal is close Birmingham
IndyCar

O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar deal is close

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Defeated VeeKay “too conservative” on Barber IndyCar out-lap
IndyCar IndyCar

Defeated VeeKay “too conservative” on Barber IndyCar out-lap

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s IndyCar Barber aggression

O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar deal is close
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward confirms new Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar deal is close

IndyCar Barber: O’Ward charges to victory ahead of Palou
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Barber: O’Ward charges to victory ahead of Palou

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.