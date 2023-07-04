Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio News

Herta finds latest IndyCar calamity at Mid-Ohio “difficult to process”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta admits he found Sunday’s disappointing IndyCar result at Mid-Ohio “difficult to process” as a first podium finish of 2023 again eluded the polesitter.

Charles Bradley
By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Herta has qualified on pole for the most recent races at Road America and Mid-Ohio, but having slumped from first to fifth in the former after a strategy error, he was the architect of his own downfall on Sunday when he was caught speeding in the pits.

Herta had already lost the lead to series dominator Alex Palou in the first round of pitstops and was battling to stay ahead of Scott Dixon in the final pit cycle when he slid sideways entering pitlane and didn’t get his limiter control button to trigger properly.

The resultant drive-through penalty dropped him back to 11th.

“Disappointing day,” he admitted afterwards. “[We] just seemed to move backwards during the race and unfortunately we had a pit lane incident.

“I didn’t quite get the pit lane speed limit which gave us a drive-through penalty that threw us back.

“It is difficult to process the results of this race after starting P1. Hopefully, we can turn it around in Toronto.”

After starting the season with his father Bryan calling his strategy, Andretti Autosport replaced him with Scott Harner – switching Herta Sr. to team-mate Kyle Kirkwood, who promptly then won at Long Beach.

Harner was moved to Devlin DeFrancesco’s car after the Road America mishap, where Herta had to save more fuel during the final stint after pitting earlier than rivals. Andretti’s chief operating officer Rob Edwards is now calling Herta’s strategy, having previously done so for Alexander Rossi prior to his defection to Arrow McLaren.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, pit stop

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda, pit stop

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Herta voiced his dissatisfaction of how things have played out this season from that standpoint.

“It's not how I would like to do it,” he said. “You would want an off-season to prepare with one person, and unfortunately I never got that.

“It's nice that they're open and willing to making changes, and they take everybody's feedback, and they look it over. They truly want everybody on the team to do their best, so they want to win, and they know it's not an ideal situation.

“We obviously have the speed, and we just need to put together some race weekends as a whole. Hopefully we can do that. Obviously it's been a struggle to do that pretty much all year.

“It's pretty frustrating to be sitting here and having a best result of fourth and not really getting an opportunity at a podium.

“I'm happy that Rob is here. Like he's been really good with me on the radio. But it's not how he is on the radio. It's all about strategy and what we can do with that. That's the most important bit.”

When asked if the Edwards move was a direct result of the Road America misstep, he replied: “I think it had a little bit [to do with it] but for that stuff, they're obviously pretty critical on strategists after every race when they're going over everything and they have their meetings and I'm sure they get drilled pretty good in those meetings if they make a wrong decision.

“But it's tough. It's just like the drivers, you've got to do it, and you've got to do it every time, and if you can't, it sucks, but that's the way it is.

“You can look back and say we could have done better here and there. But the best thing is just to learn from them. I feel like I've been saying that a lot this year, just from my end, from everybody's end.”

shares
comments

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars

Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars

WEC
News

Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars Initial WEC Global Fan Survey results show huge support for hydrogen Le Mans cars

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

IndyCar
Mid-Ohio

IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger IndyCar stars call for rule changes after Pedersen anger

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500 Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

IndyCar
Texas

Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta and Kirkwood

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

IndyCar
Road America

Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash Will Power: Grosjean “needs a punch in the face” after practice clash

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Latest news

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 Formula 1

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe