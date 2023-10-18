Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino will remain in the team’s Chevrolet-powered #78 entry for his second season in IndyCar, having taken a best finish of 12th at St. Petersburg, Texas and Toronto in 2023.

The 33-year-old came into the series having zero experience on the tracks, and with a background as a multi-time touring car champion in Argentina, no experience in a true single-seater.

The second car in the team co-owned by Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger was also new for 2023, having previously run a singleton entry for Callum Ilott.

However, Canapino acclimated well to post five top-15 results and finish 21st in the overall championship and second in the rookie of the year standings to Marcus Armstrong.

Canapino said: “I am very happy to announce my continuation for 2024 in IndyCar with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

“After an incredible 2023 season, where we achieved good results, entered the Leaders Circle, and consistently delivered strong performances, all in my first year in a single-seater, I am filled with joy and motivation to have the opportunity to keep growing as a driver and contribute to the continuous and remarkable evolution of the team.

“For 2024, the mindset will be different. What was once filled with doubt and uncertainty will now be a relentless pursuit of improving day by day, seeking results and consistency in each race.

“Of course, we don't forget that we are still a relatively new team competing against strong competitors, but we approach this challenge with the eagerness and hunger to aim higher every time.”

Agustín Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, Champagne, celebration Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Ilott was not mentioned in the announcement, but is understood to have a contract to the end of 2024 and is expected to remain with the team next year.

Juncos and Hollinger also expressed their excitement in retaining the 33-year-old Argentinean for a second year.

Juncos said: “Agustin's incredible achievements on the track have not only exceeded our expectations but have also been a source of pride for our entire team.

“His energy, dedication, and sportsmanship have united us and created a sense of camaraderie that is truly exceptional. We look forward to continuing this incredible journey together.”

“Agustin Canapino has been the surprise of the season for us, and we're absolutely delighted to have him back for 2024,” added Hollinger.