Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
IndyCar News

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth

By:
Co-author:
Charles Bradley

Colton Herta’s father Bryan, his Andretti Autosport strategist, says that he believes the “potential” was there to fight with new IndyCar champion Alex Palou for the 2021 title.

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth

Herta scored three wins in 2021, the only driver to match Palou in terms of victories, but added only two more top-three finishes, whereas the Chip Ganassi Racing driver accrued five more podiums.

That said, Herta was the only Andretti driver to score wins, and in fact between them his three full-time teammates only added two more podium finishes, finishing 10th (Alexander Rossi), 17th (Ryan Hunter-Reay) and 20th (James Hinchcliffe) in the final standings.

Although Colton Herta slipped from third in 2020 to fifth in ’21, Bryan believes that overall it was a strong year for the #26 Gainbridge-backed car.

“I just continue to be not surprised, but impressed by the way he’s continued to develop and fill in gaps to become a complete driver and racer,” said the senior Herta, who saw his son surpass his tally of four Indy car wins.

“He’s really had a phenomenal year; it’s almost hard to believe that he was only fifth in the championship.

“We feel like the potential has been there to be fighting with Palou, but for a few things. Some were within our control, some outside of our control.

"I never like to say that, because I truly believe you make your own luck in racing, but in terms of what he’s done on track, you know, Nashville was the only real mistake he’s made in a race this year that had any real consequence.

“It’s been fun for me to be a part of that this year. It’s very special both as a parent and a racer to be at the racetrack with your son every weekend, feeling like we’re competing to win.”

Among Herta’s many strong performances this year, the new Nashville street course was where he had the biggest margin over his rivals.

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

He was able to go through the first round of qualifying using Firestone’s primary tires, so that he had a fresh set of softer ‘reds’ for the Fast Six shootout, and took pole by 0.55s.

However, the race saw several incidents causing yellow flags, a couple of which went against Herta’s pitstop strategy, so that he got shuffled back in the order.

Although he put on a scintillating performance to scythe past several strong runners, when he reached second place he found leader Marcus Ericsson a harder nut to crack. While trying to launch an attack, Herta slid into a wall.

Afterward, the 21-year-old admitted that he had gotten “tunnel vision” trying to take the win that his weekend-long pace advantage over the opposition should have earned. His father suggests that honesty is one of his defining characteristics.

“The thing I love about watching him is that he has a great capacity to learn from mistakes,” said Bryan. I’ve seen that since he was six years old and starting out in karting.

“He’s good at evaluating and accepting his role in things; he’s not really a big excuse-maker. He’s willing to learn and then do things differently. In my career I’ve had some great champion teammates to observe in the past, and I think it’s a common trait, so I’m proud he exhibits that.” 

Asked if he believed his son in 2022 could have a season like Palou’s in ’21, Herta replied: “I definitely think Colton is capable of that. I think he was this year, but like I said, it didn’t work out that way.

“A guy like Palou has really elevated the level of the IndyCar Series, he’s shown himself to be an incredible talent.

"I think he’s got those few extra years of experience [outside of IndyCar] on Colton. But I see Colton – and Laguna Seca was a great example – as being able to perform at that extremely high level, and it’s now about doing it on a more regular basis.”

shares
comments

Related video

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Previous article

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

1 d
2
Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

23 h
3
Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

3 h
4
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

21 h
5
Formula 1

Szafnauer: Whitmarsh arrival doesn’t impact my role at Aston Martin F1 team

1 h
Latest news
Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth
INDY

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth

17m
Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
INDY

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Sep 29, 2021
McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
VASC

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Sep 29, 2021
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
INDY

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Sep 29, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus
INDY

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Sep 28, 2021
Latest videos
2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
Sep 27, 2021

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden
IndyCar

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul F1 circuit surface water-blasted to prevent 2020 drama repeat

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren’s 'united' culture is feeding its F1 charge

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

Szafnauer: Whitmarsh arrival doesn’t impact my role at Aston Martin F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: Whitmarsh arrival doesn’t impact my role at Aston Martin F1 team

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP's Marquez hits back at Fabrizio's "waste of time" comments

Giovinazzi not currently considering options outside of F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Giovinazzi not currently considering options outside of F1 for 2022

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021

Latest news

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth
IndyCar IndyCar

Bryan Herta: Hard to believe Colton finished IndyCar season only fifth

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Detroit GP aims to move IndyCar and IMSA race downtown for 2023

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return
Supercars Supercars

McLaughlin set to call off Bathurst 1000 return

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.