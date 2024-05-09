Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500
Arrow McLaren has announced Theo Pourchaire will contest the rest of the 2024 IndyCar season, with the exception of the Indianapolis 500, taking up the spot vacated by David Malukas.
Reigning Formula 2 champion Pourchaire becomes the primary choice of the #6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet beginning with this weekend’s round on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Pourchaire assumes the role after two previous starts with the team in a substitute role for the injured Malukas, who was recently released from his contract as the team cited his unavailability “for the entirety of the season to date”.
“The NTT IndyCar Series has some of the best racing in motorsport, and now I can say that with experience,” said Pourchaire, who also a reserve driver for Sauber’s Formula 1 team.
“This is a special opportunity, and I am committed to learning and improving as we get on track each race weekend. I know we have plenty of potential in front of us.”
After making his IndyCar debut with an impressive finish on the Streets of Long Beach, Pourchaire was running 18th on the penultimate lap at Barber before being hit by team-mate Pato O’Ward and falling to 22nd.
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Last week, Pourchaire got his first taste of an oval after testing with the team at the 1.25-mile track formerly known as Gateway, located just outside of St. Louis in Missouri.
“We’re excited to continue working with Theo,” Ward said. “He proved to be a quick learner, and we believe his skillset and learning mindset will support his development as he gets more comfortable racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.”
Although the team has not yet announced who will race in the #6 entry for the Indy 500, Callum Ilott is shown in the event media guide by Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ilott contested the opening two events (St. Petersburg and The Thermal Club) with Arrow McLaren.
