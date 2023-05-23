Subscribe
Previous / Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be “all or nothing” for McLaren Next / Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Andretti had near miss just before Legge and Wilson wrecked

Marco Andretti experienced a close call in Monday’s Indy 500 practice session a lap before the crash that befell Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson.

Charles Bradley
By:
Katherine Legge, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, wreck, crash

Wilson will miss this weekend’s race due to suffering a fractured vertebra. The crash occurred in the final hour of running when cars were practising racing moves in the draft.

Santino Ferrucci had just passed Devlin DeFrancesco on the front stretch, which led to Wilson apparently backing off in reaction to DeFrancesco’s slower car entering Turn 1.

The following Legge failed to slow in time, and her front-left wheel rear-ended Wilson’s rear-right corner, causing them both to spin and hit the wall.

Legge explained: “The cars in front were all checking up, I lifted as much as I could and downshifted, hit the brakes, but it wasn’t enough as they were checking up.”

Andretti will start his 17th Indy 500 from 24th on the grid – one spot ahead of where Wilson had qualified. He said the crash happened just behind him but wasn’t surprised after a near miss of his own just a lap earlier.

“It was in my mirror, but what's funny, before that happened – not funny – but literally a lap before that happened, we were in this string of cars, and I'm like, I can't believe how slow the pack is going,” he said. “It caught me out in [Turn] 3. I was way on the brakes, and I couldn't believe how slow they were going.

“So, I think from the looks of it, I only saw it from sitting in the race car, it looked like she just got caught out by how slow they were going.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Andretti echoed what Team Penske’s Will Power said on Monday about expecting “very fierce” racing from this year’s new aero package, because the 10 per cent extra downforce is allowing cars to run closer together in the pack without it being any easier to pass the car in front if you’re following a train of cars.

“It's become more of a track position race in the past five years,” Andretti added. “It's pretty tough to pass three or four back. I'm sure there's been a theme.

“I'm not sure what is actually causing that, but I think to be honest, the new aero rules just allow that snake to be even closer, so when you get the runs on people, you pop into clean air and drag, and the car you're trying to pass has a 20-car draft, so he beats you to the corner.

“So, it makes it very tough to pass. I think adding the downforce made that snake on the straightaway that you see even closer.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, Mario Andretti, Eric Bretzman

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, Mario Andretti, Eric Bretzman

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Despite starting from the eighth row of the grid, Andretti believes he has a much stronger race car than he was able to show in qualifying and can make progress towards the front in the 200-lap event.

“It makes it pretty difficult to make hay, but it is 500 miles, and we've seen this race end up crazy,” he said. “We're ready to fight. We have a car to fight.

“My car goes when it's behind other cars. It's comfortable and we can run a lot of throttle in race situations.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Kanaan: Final Indy 500 will be “all or nothing” for McLaren

Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision

Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision

IndyCar
Indy 500

Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

IndyCar
Indy 500

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Marco Andretti More
Marco Andretti
Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

IndyCar

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023 Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

IMSA
Watkins Glen

Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team Marco Andretti to make IMSA debut with family team

How Andretti is planning for life after BMW

How Andretti is planning for life after BMW

Plus
Plus
Formula E

How Andretti is planning for life after BMW How Andretti is planning for life after BMW

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race Grosjean: Fifth IndyCar runner-up finish “hurt” after leading so much in Barber race

Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

IndyCar
Long Beach

Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver? Can Kirkwood become America’s next truly great IndyCar driver?

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

IndyCar
Long Beach

Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass Long Beach runner-up Grosjean rues inability to use push-to-pass

Latest news

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

NAS NASCAR

Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture Bowman to make NASCAR Cup return a month after fracture

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

F1 Formula 1

How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal How factory visit helped Aston Martin beat rivals to Honda F1 engine deal

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 Formula 1

Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale Qatar 2023 Formula 1 tickets now on sale

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

F1 Formula 1

F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows F1 drivers face new speed limit for double yellows

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe