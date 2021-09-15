Hunter-Reay to exit Andretti Autosport IndyCar team after 11 years

The 40-year-old, who won on only this fourth start for the team, at Long Beach in 2010, went on to score 14 more wins including the 2014 Indianapolis 500, and also won the championship in 2012.

However, after two winless seasons – three should he not triumph in final events of this year's campaign at Laguna Seca or Long Beach – the team will bid him farewell.

His best result so far in 2021 has been a fourth place at Nashville, while Hunter-Reay only managed a solitary podium last year as he finished 10th in the final standings.

“What started as three races in 2010 grew to over a decade of successes,” wrote Andretti Autosport’s social media team on Facebook.

“Through 12 seasons, Andretti Autosport, DHL and Ryan Hunter-Reay climbed mountains. We claimed a championship and captured victory on racing’s biggest stage. And now, over the next two weekends, Ryan will turn his last laps as our IndyCar team-mate.

“Thank you, Ryan, for 12 great seasons with us: 15 wins together, an Indy 500 victory and an IndyCar title. Always a champion, always a friend. Wishing you the best of luck in the laps ahead.”

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Hunter-Reay said on Twitter: “This team is and has been like family. Twelve seasons, some of the best memories and accomplishments of my life. Team-mates that have become some of my best friends and thankful for Michael Andretti giving me a shot way back when. Checked off all the major boxes. Onward!”

Hunter-Reay is believed to be in the running for drives at three IndyCar teams next season, including as a road/street/Indy 500 driver in the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing machine, which is one of his favoured options.

However, Autosport has confirmed that Indy Lights points leader David Malukas, Oliver Askew and current incumbent Conor Daly remain three of Carpenter’s other options.

Romain Grosjean is expected to be confirmed as taking Hunter-Reay’s place at Andretti within the next 10 days, while Indy Lights graduate Devlin DeFrancesco will be named as replacement for James Hinchcliffe.