Previous / "More to come" from Grosjean after encouraging Texas IndyCar test
IndyCar News

AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for 2022 IndyCar oval races

J.R. Hildebrand will return to the AJ Foyt Racing IndyCar team to contest the five oval races on the 2022 schedule, including the Indianapolis 500.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
AJ Foyt Racing signs Hildebrand for 2022 IndyCar oval races

The team's #11 entry is raced on road and street courses by series rookie Tatiana Calderon, who finished 24th on her series debut in last month's St. Petersburg season-opener.

But Hildebrand, who finished 15th in the Indy 500 with Foyt's team last year, will take over from Calderon for oval races at the Texas Motor Speedway, Indy 500, the Iowa double-header and Gateway.

The 34-year-old, who won the Indy Lights title in 2009, will partner inexperienced duo Kyle Kirkwood - the reigning Indy Lights champion - and Dalton Kellett.

Hildebrand has made 11 Indy 500 starts since 2011, with a best finish of second in his first attempt with Panther Racing. He looked set to win that year having led onto the final lap, but ran wide passing the lapped car of Charlie Kimball at Turn 4 and hit the wall, allowing the late Dan Wheldon to pass him.

"I’m excited to have this opportunity to get back in the car, do a little more racing, and work with the AJ Foyt Racing squad again," said Hildebrand.

"Although the results may not have looked special on paper, I was really impressed by what we accomplished last year at the 500 and look forward to attacking these other ovals on the IndyCar schedule alongside Kyle and Dalton."

Team president Larry Foyt said: “We had a great experience working with J.R. last year, and there is no doubt he is very competitive at Indianapolis.

“He is still very motivated to drive IndyCars and is a setup-savvy, technical driver who will be a strong addition to our oval races this year."

Hildebrand finished 15th in the 2021 Indy 500 for Foyt

Hildebrand finished 15th in the 2021 Indy 500 for Foyt

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

At Indy, Hildebrand has qualified in the top 10 on four occasions and posted four top 10 finishes.

In his most recent full-time IndyCar season with Ed Carpenter Racing, in 2017, he took podium finishes on the Phoenix and Iowa ovals.

Since then he has been a regular Indy-only driver, contesting the IndyCar blue ribband for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing between 2018 and 2020 before switching to Foyt last season.

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
