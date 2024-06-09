Indy NXT Road America: Chadwick takes breakthrough win

The Andretti Global driver was forced to fend off multiple restarts, including one brought on by a red flag, over the 20-lap race to claim a maiden win in IndyCar’s feeder category.



She took the win by 0.8203s over team-mate Louis Foster and is the third female to win in Indy NXT, following Ana Beatriz in 2008 at Nashville and 2009 at Iowa, as well as Pippa Mann in 2010 at Kentucky Speedway.

“Oh my word,” Chadwick said after the race. “Honestly, a bit emotional. We've had an unbelievable car this year and just haven't been able to really do anything about it, so I'm just so happy.

“We held on there with a red flag at the end. We started to lose the tyres a little bit. Louis had a look, and I just knew I had to be aggressive. I know they have a championship to worry about, and I just had to get my head down.

“I really wanted to win today, and I'm just so thankful for the Andretti guys. Honestly, it’s been a tough year and they've helped me so much, so this is to them.”

Polesitter Chadwick fended off a challenge at the start from Andretti team-mate Louis Foster, who went wide in Turn 1 and then dropped down to third.

Jamie Chadwick, Andretti Global, Sebring testing Photo by: Penske Entertainment

The move by Foster allowed championship leader Jacob Abel, who started fourth, to progress up to second and stalk Chadwick for the next couple of laps.

However, the caution waved on the third lap after James Roe (Andretti Global) was punted by HMD Motorsports driver Kiko Porto, who was substituting for Nolan Siegel, after Roe had been slowing after suffering front wing damage from contact with Salvador de Alba Jr (Andretti Cape) earlier in the lap, before Porto rear-ended him in Turn 7.

Chadwick led the field to the restart on lap six, but the caution came out again four laps later after Alba stopped on track at the exit of Turn 14 due to electrical issues.

A restart on lap 12 allowed Foster to push by Abel for second as Chadwick pulled out a small gap, until a yellow flag came out for a third time after Myles Roe (HMD Motorsports with Force Indy) hit the inside curbing of Turn 1 trying to make a pass on Michael d’Orlando (Andretti Cape) for 10th.

Myles Roe was sent into the air briefly as he turned sideways and backed into Abel Motorsports’ Jordan Missig on the outside. The incident brought out a red flag with three laps to go.

The race resumed with a two-lap shootout as Chadwick led the field into Turn 1 and Foster tucked in behind. The gap remained a couple of car lengths between the frontrunners, with Chadwick holding on to collect her first win in Indy NXT.

Foster took second with a 0.0236s gap over title rival Abel for Abel Motorsports. HMD Motorsports was represented fourth through seventh, with Reece Gold leading Caio Collet, Callum Hedge and Josh Pierson.



Bryce Aron (Andretti Global) took eighth, followed by Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Abel Motorsports) and Nolan Allaer (HMD Motorsports) finishing ninth and 10th respectively.

Indy NXT Road America - Race results