Race report
BTCC Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton breaks win drought to regain championship lead

Four-time British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton scored his first win of the season in the final race of the day at Thruxton, and reclaimed the 2024 points lead.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Ash Sutton - NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Sutton had to battle from outside the top six, but picked off his rivals in his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST on the way to his 40th career BTCC victory.

Adam Morgan started on pole alongside Colin Turkington in an all-West Surrey Racing BMW front row, but Josh Cook, from third on the grid, pulled off a great manoeuvre on Turkington into the Complex to put his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla into second.

That bunched up the pack, and contact from Turkington fired Dan Rowbottom into the barrier, although the bearded Midlander recovered and rejoined the race.

Wheelspin at the start had converted Sutton’s fourth on the grid to what he estimated was “seventh or eighth”, but he was up to fifth by the end of the opening tour.

On the second lap, Sutton used hybrid to get himself past both Turkington and the sister Ford of Dan Cammish into third place – and set fastest lap and gain an extra point into the bargain.

Up front, Cook was applying serious pressure to race leader Morgan, and after six laps Morgan, Cook, Sutton, Cammish and Turkington were all in a train.

Next time around, Sutton somehow chiselled a gap on Cook at Goodwood, and the Toyota – caught off line – was now easy meat, dropping to the back of the leading group.

On the ninth lap of the intended 16, Sutton divebombed Morgan into Segrave, and the BMW’s lost momentum allowed Cammish to get around the outside at Noble into second place.

Tom Ingram

Tom Ingram

Photo by: JEP

Then came a belated safety car – Tom Chilton’s Hyundai had been parked with electrical failure at the side of the track on the run to the Complex for some time before the race was neutralised.

Sutton and Cammish scampered away at the restart over six laps, and Sutton, who felt that the Ford was better than it has been all season, went on to take the win by 4.449 seconds.

Tom Ingram and Jake Hill came into the equation for third place after the safety car.

On the penultimate lap, Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N went around the outside of Morgan into the chicane, but there was contact.

Ingram had to steer out of the move and bypassed the chicane completely, while Morgan skipped the middle part – potentially removing the threat of any penalty being applied to Ingram like in race two.

Hill claimed fifth in his WSR BMW from the fading Cook and Turkington, whose rear tyres had gone off.

Ingram appeared to attempt to address any looming threat of investigation for his move on Morgan by slowing at the chicane on the final lap, meaning Morgan bumped into the rear of his Hyundai, and Hill in turn nerfed into Morgan, but there was no change in the order.

Aron Taylor-Smith was eighth in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, while Rob Huff (Speedworks Toyota) and Ronan Pearson (Excelr8 Hyundai) completed the top 10.

BTCC Thruxton - Race 3 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 19

27'20.097

        
2 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 19

+4.449

27'24.546

 4.449      
3 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 19

+7.962

27'28.059

 3.513      
4 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 19

+8.039

27'28.136

 0.077      
5 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 19

+8.198

27'28.295

 0.159      
6 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+8.376

27'28.473

 0.178      
7 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 19

+9.646

27'29.743

 1.270      
8 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 19

+10.002

27'30.099

 0.356      
9 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+10.275

27'30.372

 0.273      
10
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 19

+10.990

27'31.087

 0.715      
11
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 19

+11.315

27'31.412

 0.325      
12 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+12.862

27'32.959

 1.547      
13 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 19

+13.843

27'33.940

 0.981      
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 19

+14.727

27'34.824

 0.884      
15 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

+15.186

27'35.283

 0.459      
16
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 19

+33.156

27'53.253

 17.970      
17
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 18

1 lap

        
18 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 18

1 lap

        
dnf
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 12

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 7

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article BTCC Thruxton: Hill inherits win after Ingram penalty

