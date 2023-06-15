Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen
Ferrari factory driver Lilou Wadoux is set to make her debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in next weekend’s Watkins Glen round.
Wadoux will share the #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 with her current team-mate in the World Endurance Championship, Luis Perez Companc, and Ferrari Hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen for the six-hour race on 25 June.
The car is making its first IMSA appearance since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Nielsen shared duties with Julien Canal, Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.
It will mark a first LMP2 outing for Wadoux since the final round of the 2022 WEC season, which she contested for Richard Mille Racing.
She switched to the GTE Am class this year upon being signed by Ferrari, joining Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera.
Wadoux suffered a spectacular early exit from last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours as she aquaplaned off the track at barely abated speed at the Porsche Curves during a heavy rain shower, but walked away from the incident unharmed.
Elsewhere on the entry list for the Watkins Glen IMSA race, Jota Porsche driver Will Stevens is joining the Tower Motorsports LMP2 squad, taking the seat that was occupied by Louis Deletraz for the most recent race at Laguna Seca last month.
Deletraz is otherwise engaged as he joins the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport squad in the top GTP class, sharing the team’s Acura ARX-06 with regular pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.
The only other GTP team running a third driver at the Glen is Cadillac outfit Action Express Racing, with Jack Aitken returning to partner Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.
Usual bronze Francois Heriau suffered a back injury in testing in the run-up to Le Mans and was unable to take up his seat at Graff Racing for the centenary running of the race.
There is a new entry in the GTD Pro class in the form of the AF Corse #61 Ferrari 296 GT3 that will be shared by factory driver Miguel Molina, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.
A total of 57 cars set to do battle at The Glen across all five classes, with nine each in GTP, LMP2 and GTD Pro, 10 in LMP3 and a bumper 20-car entry in GTD.
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar
Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar
Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test
Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out
Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out
Latest news
Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches
Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches
Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF
Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres
Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres
MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes
MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.