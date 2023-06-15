Subscribe
Previous / Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti
IMSA / Watkins Glen News

Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

Ferrari factory driver Lilou Wadoux is set to make her debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in next weekend’s Watkins Glen round.

Jamie Klein
By:
#83 Richard Mille Af Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Lilou Wadoux

Wadoux will share the #88 AF Corse ORECA LMP2 with her current team-mate in the World Endurance Championship, Luis Perez Companc, and Ferrari Hypercar driver Nicklas Nielsen for the six-hour race on 25 June.

The car is making its first IMSA appearance since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Nielsen shared duties with Julien Canal, Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

It will mark a first LMP2 outing for Wadoux since the final round of the 2022 WEC season, which she contested for Richard Mille Racing.

She switched to the GTE Am class this year upon being signed by Ferrari, joining Perez Companc and Alessio Rovera.

Wadoux suffered a spectacular early exit from last weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours as she aquaplaned off the track at barely abated speed at the Porsche Curves during a heavy rain shower, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

 

Elsewhere on the entry list for the Watkins Glen IMSA race, Jota Porsche driver Will Stevens is joining the Tower Motorsports LMP2 squad, taking the seat that was occupied by Louis Deletraz for the most recent race at Laguna Seca last month.

Deletraz is otherwise engaged as he joins the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport squad in the top GTP class, sharing the team’s Acura ARX-06 with regular pair Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

The only other GTP team running a third driver at the Glen is Cadillac outfit Action Express Racing, with Jack Aitken returning to partner Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.

Read Also:

Usual bronze Francois Heriau suffered a back injury in testing in the run-up to Le Mans and was unable to take up his seat at Graff Racing for the centenary running of the race.

There is a new entry in the GTD Pro class in the form of the AF Corse #61 Ferrari 296 GT3 that will be shared by factory driver Miguel Molina, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw.

A total of 57 cars set to do battle at The Glen across all five classes, with nine each in GTP, LMP2 and GTD Pro, 10 in LMP3 and a bumper 20-car entry in GTD.

shares
comments

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

WEC

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

WEC

Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Lilou Wadoux More
Lilou Wadoux
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar

Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar

WEC
Bahrain rookie testing

Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar Toyota impressed by Wadoux's first laps in WEC hypercar

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

WEC

Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test Wadoux handed Hypercar outing in Bahrain WEC rookie test

More
AF Corse
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out

Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out

Latest news

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches Friday favourite: The long-standing team-mates who dug into F1's trenches

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

WEC WEC

Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF Dillmann parts ways with Vanwall after latest Le Mans DNF

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres Sainz: Ferrari’s F1 problems more fundamental than tyres

MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe