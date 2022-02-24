Vandoorne replaces Castroneves at Meyer Shank for Sebring 12 Hours

Sebring is being held on the same weekend as IndyCar’s second round at Texas Motor Speedway, with the race scheduled for Saturday 19 March.

While it was hoped that some IndyCar drivers that were signed as third drivers for IMSA's four endurance rounds would do contest both events, none will do so.

IndyCar’s qualifying session for Texas is being held on the same day as Sebring, and any driver who missed the session would be obliged to start Sunday’s race from the back.

Jose Maria Lopez has been retained by Action Express Racing's Ally-backed Cadillac after his Daytona appearance to replace Jimmie Johnson, while the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac team has prolonged Peugeot Hypercar driver Kevin Magnussen's involvement with its programme and signed Ryan Hunter-Reay with Alex Palou, Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson also unavailable.

Hence Meyer Shank Racing has also had to find a replacement for Helio Castroneves to race its #60 MSR Acura ARX-05 alongside full-time IMSA pairing Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis, and called up ex-Formula 1 driver Vandoorne called up.

The Belgian, who finished runner-up in the World Endurance Championship’s LMP2 division last year alongside Blomqvist at Jota Sport, said he was “really excited” to make his IMSA debut “because the racing in America is very close”.

He went on: “I feel lucky to also be joining the team that just won the Daytona 24 Hours, so it’s going to be a really great experience.

Jarvis, Blomqvist, Castroneves and Pagenaud won the opening round of the IMSA championship at Daytona Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“I know my team-mate Tom already from last year racing in WEC and Olly I know him as well from endurance racing, but it will be the first time teaming up with them together.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend and hopefully we can bring home a good result for the team.”

Team co-owner Mike Shank commented: “Stoffel impressed us at a test last week and will be a great addition to the team for Sebring.

“It was our initial intention to have Helio race in both the IMSA and IndyCar events that weekend, but logistically it became a bit difficult.

“Tom has said great things about Stoffel from their time racing in WEC together last year, so I think we have another strong lineup heading into the race weekend.”