Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower Next / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA News

Spa 24h winners Juncadella and Gounon team up again in IMSA GTD Pro

Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon will reprise the partnership that yielded victory in the Spa 24 Hours next year at WeatherTech Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTD Pro class.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Spa 24h winners Juncadella and Gounon team up again in IMSA GTD Pro

The Mercedes-AMG factory drivers won the blue ribband round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup together with Raffaele Marciello, and secured the title by defeating Iron Lynx Ferrari driver Antonio Fuoco over the five-round series.

Juncadella, who was also confirmed last weekend as the Intercontinental GT Challenge champion in last weekend's Gulf 12 Hours despite retiring from the race, will again team up with Gounon aboard a Proton-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered under the WeatherTech banner.

The pair raced this year's Daytona 24 Hours together for WeatherTech, and made selected appearances alongside Cooper MacNeil as the Silver-graded American switched between the team's Mercedes and Porsche across the GTD Pro and Pro-Am GTD class.

Fellow Mercedes factory driver Maro Engel will join them for the endurance races, with MacNeil coming onboard for Daytona as part of a reduced driving programme.

MacNeil will "take on more of a management role with the team throughout season", a WeatherTech statement explained.

Gounon said: “We will give it our all to get the WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the front and get a big trophy at the end of the year.

Gounon and Juncadella won the Spa 24 together with Marciello (left) this year

Gounon and Juncadella won the Spa 24 together with Marciello (left) this year

Photo by: SRO

“I think the line-up we have with Dani and Maro is very strong, and we will be very good with Cooper at the Rolex 24 as well.

“We all complete each other in different areas. We really make a great team. I really enjoy their company and am looking forward to a great year.”

Juncadella added: “Next year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting chapters of my career.

“It was a last-minute call for Daytona last year and then it turned into a couple more races with Cooper in the WeatherTech Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was fun.

“It was surprising to me, I discovered IMSA is one of the most exciting championships happening around the globe right now.

“It is great that we have managed to get our deal together to run the whole season with Jules for 2023 and WeatherTech Racing. “On top of that, having Maro in the car for the endurance races and Cooper for the Rolex 24 puts the cherry on top.

“We start with the big race first, the Rolex 24. We were competitive last year; we now have to bring it to the finish line.”

It was announced last week that 2022 GTD Pro title-winning operation Pfaff Motorsports will field Porsche regulars Klaus Bachler and Patrick Pilet next year following champion drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell's call-up to the 963 LMDh squad.

Bachler and Pilet will be joined by Pfaff's 2021 GTD title-winner Laurens Vanthoor for the endurance races when he isn't on duty with the 963.

shares
comments
How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower
Previous article

How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower
Next article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal
DTM

Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal

DTM teams urge ADAC to drop double-file restarts for 2023 Hockenheimring
DTM

DTM teams urge ADAC to drop double-file restarts for 2023

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA dismisses Vettel’s claims that F1 2022 rules were a lot of work for little gain

Sebastian Vettel’s suggestion that the effort of Formula 1’s 2022 rules overhaul was not worth the benefits has been dismissed by the FIA’s single seater technical director Nikolas Tombazis.

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more
General General

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

A bumper 116-page special looks back at a dramatic year in Formula 1 in this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (15 December).

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA IMSA

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design

Acura’s new car for the IMSA SportsCar Championship has benefitted from Honda's Formula 1 knowledge of hybridised powertrain systems, which is one of the reasons its ARX-06 makes a “weird noise” under braking.

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: "Not fair" to compare old and new FE cars yet

Maserati MSG driver Edoardo Mortara says it would be "not fair" to compare the new Gen3 Formula E car and the previous model, despite a smaller than expected pace difference.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.