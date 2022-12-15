Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
IMSA News

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class

Factory AMG-Mercedes GT driver Raffaele Marciello will make his prototype debut in the Daytona 24 Hours next month, joining LMP2 squad High Class Motorsports for the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class

Marciello has exclusively raced Mercedes since switching to sportscars in 2017 following a race-winning stint in Formula 2, and this year was crowned champion in both the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and ADAC GT Masters series.

The Italian-born 27-year-old, who also scooped the overall GT World Challenge Europe title and won the Spa 24 Hours in a successful 2022 season, will make a one-off LMP2 appearance in High Class's ORECA-Gibson 07 as the Danish outfit embarks on a second season in IMSA.

He will share with team full-timers Dennis Andersen and Ed Jones, plus Anders Fjordbach who joins for the Endurance Cup rounds.

It will be his third start at Daytona, after finishing second in the GTD class in 2021.

"I’m very happy and proud to have this first experience on an LMP2 car in Daytona," said Marciello.

"Having raced there different times, also with podiums with the GTD, I saw the LMP2 cars from outside [are] very, very quick so I’ve been always curious to drive one of this cars one day and now here we are!

"Thanks High Class Racing for this and to AMG for letting me catch the opportunity.

"Can’t wait to get behind the wheel of his beast to give my best as always and thus reward the trust placed in me."

#20 High Class Racing Oreca LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Anders Fjordbach, Fabio Scherer, Nico Müller

#20 High Class Racing Oreca LMP2 07: Dennis Andersen, Anders Fjordbach, Fabio Scherer, Nico Müller

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

IndyCar podium-finisher Jones joins the team after racing Jota Sport's ORECA in the World Endurance Championship last season, his first in LMP2.

The Emirati, who will also be making his third Daytona start after a maiden LMP2 outing with G-Drive in last year's event, finished third in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours and finished eighth in the points standings.

"Excited to be joining High Class racing for the 2023 IMSA season," said Jones.

"The team had a strong first year in IMSA and we are looking to build on that.

"We have a solid lineup and expect to be fighting for wins from the get go at Daytona."

shares
comments
Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
Previous article

Acura explains Honda F1 influence in LMDh design
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Bernhard: DTM under ADAC will be stronger, like IndyCar post-split
DTM

Bernhard: DTM under ADAC will be stronger, like IndyCar post-split

Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal
DTM

Why the DTM-instigated upheaval in German motorsport is a big deal

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy and F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy and F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class

Factory AMG-Mercedes GT driver Raffaele Marciello will make his prototype debut in the Daytona 24 Hours next month, joining LMP2 squad High Class Motorsports for the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.

F1 2022 season tech review: How minnows attacked new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 season tech review: How minnows attacked new rules

Formula 1's new 2022 regulations prompted a challenge for all teams on the grid, especially with the added complication of the cost cap.

Nato strikes to lead extra Thursday Valencia Formula E test session
Formula E Formula E

Nato strikes to lead extra Thursday Valencia Formula E test session

Norman Nato ended Thursday's extra Valencia Formula E test session with the fastest time, defending from a series of late assaults after Nissan team-mate Sacha Fenestraz produced a red flag.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Plus

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push Plus

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's IMSA push

Have you heard the one about two northerners driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Plus

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with team-mates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.