Second year of IMSA’s GTP ruleset will be less forgiving in 2024 – Aitken
Jack Aitken anticipates that the second season for the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTP ruleset will be "less forgiving" of teams dropping points than was the case in 2023.
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#31: Whelen Cadillac Racing, Cadillac VSeries.R, GTP: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken
"Talks ongoing" over DTM return
Latest news
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest
Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest
Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains
Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains
McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch
McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut The big question concerning IMSA's new LMDh cars on their debut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.