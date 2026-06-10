Road to Victory: Inside the fight to win at the highest level of endurance racing

-In partnership with Rolex-

"It’s such a ballet of finesse...”

That’s how legendary racer and Rolex Testimonee Scott Pruett described The Rolex 24 At Daytona in the Road to Victory, a documentary produced by Motorsport Studios, in partnership with Rolex.

And there is no one better at understanding what it takes to conquer the twice-around-the-clock endurance racing classic than Pruett. Although he and the legendary Hurley Haywood are locked together as the only drivers to capture five overall victories, Pruett’s five additional class wins bring his total to a record 10 triumphs in the crown jewel event of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“Even after coming here 40-plus years, I still get goosebumps,” said Pruett, 65. “When you look at The Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona, it’s so much larger than life. Every race I’ve done here, there’s never been a perfect race.

“What measures you as a driver, what measures you as a team, after this grueling 24 hours of whatever is thrown at you, is being able to stay calm in that chaos of adversity. We would come into this race and say, ‘Hey, we may not be the fastest, but we’re going to take advantage of other team’s mistakes.’"

What it takes to win

Contact in the battle for the GTD lead late in the 2026 Rolex 24 Photo by: Art Fleischmann

There are plenty of opportunities to slip up and make a wrong move around the 3.56-mile circuit that is configured with Daytona International Speedway’s oval and road course layout. The last several years with 60 cars spread across four classes presented ample opportunity for chaos, which is why the combination of precision, teamwork and above all, timing, are paramount in achieving success.

“It takes a team and takes precision,” noted fellow Rolex Testimonee Hurley Haywood, a driver who made 40 starts in The Rolex 24 At Daytona throughout his historic career.

“It’s just like building a watch: Every single piece of a racing team, all of those have to be working as a unit successfully together, and that’s what makes a winning team. But they all come here for one reason: to get that Rolex watch on their wrist.”

From the co-drivers to mechanics and pit crew members, along with engineers and team strategists, everything and everyone must be in sync.

“The Rolex 24 is all about the details for everybody, whether that's us on pit lane, the drivers, the engineers,” explained Bozi Tatarevic, mechanic and pit crew member for the Vasser Sullivan squad. “It’s a long, long race, but a lot of this stuff comes down to seconds. And it can really impact your performance. It doesn't matter if it's 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. – once that switch flips and you get up on the wall and grab that tire, the adrenaline just pushes you through.”

Why the Rolex 24 is special

#65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Christopher Mies, Frederic Vervisch, Sebastian Priaulx, #64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT3: Ben Barker, Dennis Olsen, Mike Rockenfeller Photo by: Art Fleischmann

When it comes to endurance racing, there are several events held in high prestige, but The Rolex 24 At Daytona stands as the true pinnacle of American sports car racing.

Drivers from all over the world are drawn to this style of racing, and The Rolex 24 At Daytona is the undisputed crown jewel of American endurance racing. They enter with experience in F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, and countless other disciplines. And while most races come down to laps and miles, endurance racing is all about time. Every second and every minute that ticks away could be the difference in victory or defeat, and so there’s no more fitting prize than the watch that every winner proudly displays on their wrists.

The Daytona International Speedway first roared to life in 1959, and Rolex has been part of the iconic track’s incredible history since the circuit’searly years. They became the official timekeeper of the speedway in 1962, when the then-Daytona Continental was run at the track. It was a three-hour endurance race that served as a precursor to the 24-hour event that would follow in 1966. Since 1992, the event has been known succinctly as The Rolex 24 At Daytona, and Rolex's eponymous timepiece is now inseparable from the endurance racing classic.

“A part of my soul is here at this track,” Pruett added. “I hate that I’m not sitting behind the wheel, but I’m so blessed to have all these great years being here and racing. Just cherished, forever.”

Looking to Le Mans

#92 Manthey 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3: Ryan Hardwick, Richard Lietz Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

In IMSA, there are several other prominent events, such as The 12 Hours of Sebring, the Six Hours Of The Glen, and Petit Le Mans, but there is only one other endurance race in the world that can compare to The Rolex 24 At Daytona. That event takes place in the heart of June in the forests of France – The 24 Hours Of Le Mans. Rolex and its endurance racing involvement runs deep and far beyond the high banks of Daytona. They have supported Le Mans since the turn of the 21st century, and they’ve also been the official timekeeper of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since 2016.

Just like The Rolex 24 At Daytona, keeping an eye on the time as it ticks away is just as critical to winning at Le Mans.

As Pruett himself said, both during these legendary endurance events and after when the confetti rains down: "It’s all about the watch."